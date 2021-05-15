How to complete Jesse Lingard Premier League POTM SBC: solutions & cost - Dexerto

West Ham’s Jesse Lingard has won the Premier League Player of the Month award for April, and to celebrate, EA SPORTS released a new SBC in FIFA 21. Here are all the details.

In the last few weeks, Jesse Lingard’s sensational performances led many to believe he was in line to win the Premier League Player of the Month award. And it turns out, they were right. His wonder strike against the Wolves must have sealed the deal.

Naturally, that meant he received a new and improved card in FIFA 21.

Here’s everything you need to know on how to unlock it, including a breakdown of its stats, requirements, cost, and of course, the cheapest possible solution.

Jesse Lingard Premier League POTM SBC in-game stats

Jesse Lingard Premier League POTM SBC requirements

Jesse Lingard

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Jesse Lingard Premier League POTM SBC cost

Surprisingly, Jesse Lingard’s Premier League POTM SBC is very simple. It only requires a single squad to complete, which will only set you back somewhere between 95,000 and 120,000 coins, depending on the platform.

Xbox: 95,000

95,000 Playstation: 95,000

95,000 PC: 120,000

Jesse Lingard Premier League POTM SBC solutions

Despite how cheap the challenge is, there’s still an optimal way to complete it. Here’s the cheapest solution we could find. Moreover, it doesn’t require any loyalty or position change cards, making it even easier.

Jesse Lingard

Jessa Lingard’s Premier League Player of the Month card is available all the way until June 11.

Considering how straightforward it is, that should give you more than enough time to complete it.

If you manage to get it done and add him to your FIFA Ultimate Team squad, please let us know how he works out for you on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.