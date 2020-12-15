Insane amount of FIFA 21 players supported Movember this year

Movember, the world’s leading men’s health charity, saw some incredible supports from the gaming and esports communities this year, including a mindblowing number of FIFA 21 Ultimate Team players.

Movember is a leading men’s health charity, focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer, and November is one of their biggest months, thanks to those “no-shave November” memes.

The organization saw one of their biggest years yet in 2020, thanks in part to the FIFA 21 player base, millions of whom were obviously eager to assist and unlock the limited-time Movember kit for themselves.

Once again, EA Sports showed their support in FIFA 21 by releasing the exclusive kit to Ultimate Team to unlock through a series of in-game objectives. The jerseys are a clean black and white fade, with “Movember” and a mustache logo over the chest, along with the EA and FIFA 21 crests.

In just two weeks, 5.8 million players managed to knock them out and grab the look for themselves, giving you a small idea of just how popular Ultimate Team has become over the years.

“EA SPORTS has had the privilege of being a Movember supporter since 2013,” David Jackson, VP at EA SPORTS FIFA said. “By introducing the Movember FUT kit in-game and encouraging our players to take on the FIFA 21 Movember Challenge, our aim is to raise both awareness and much-needed funds at a time when the charities’ work has never been more relevant or important.”

FIFA used to do even more for Movember, like release an entire Movember team for FUT, but have stuck with the custom jerseys in recent years.

Can you still unlock the FIFA 21 Movember kit?

Sadly, the mustache-themed jerseys are no longer available to unlock, with the objectives only being around from November 20 to December 4.

A good number of players complained about the objectives and the kit only being available for two weeks at the end of the month, but that does make the uniforms an exclusive that will be a definite prestige item for the lucky 5.8 million players that have it.