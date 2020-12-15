Logo
FIFA

Insane amount of FIFA 21 players supported Movember this year

Published: 15/Dec/2020 1:12

by Bill Cooney
Movember FIFA 21
EA Sports

Share

FIFA 21

Movember, the world’s leading men’s health charity, saw some incredible supports from the gaming and esports communities this year, including a mindblowing number of FIFA 21 Ultimate Team players.

Movember is a leading men’s health charity, focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer, and November is one of their biggest months, thanks to those “no-shave November” memes.

The organization saw one of their biggest years yet in 2020, thanks in part to the FIFA 21 player base, millions of whom were obviously eager to assist and unlock the limited-time Movember kit for themselves.

FIFA 21 Movember kit
EA Sports
The Movember 2020 kit was a clean black and white number.

Once again, EA Sports showed their support in FIFA 21 by releasing the exclusive kit to Ultimate Team to unlock through a series of in-game objectives. The jerseys are a clean black and white fade, with “Movember” and a mustache logo over the chest, along with the EA and FIFA 21 crests.

In just two weeks, 5.8 million players managed to knock them out and grab the look for themselves, giving you a small idea of just how popular Ultimate Team has become over the years.

“EA SPORTS has had the privilege of being a Movember supporter since 2013,” David Jackson, VP at EA SPORTS FIFA said. “By introducing the Movember FUT kit in-game and encouraging our players to take on the FIFA 21 Movember Challenge, our aim is to raise both awareness and much-needed funds at a time when the charities’ work has never been more relevant or important.”

FIFA used to do even more for Movember, like release an entire Movember team for FUT, but have stuck with the custom jerseys in recent years.

EA Sports
FUT used to release full teams for Movember.

Can you still unlock the FIFA 21 Movember kit?

Sadly, the mustache-themed jerseys are no longer available to unlock, with the objectives only being around from November 20 to December 4.

A good number of players complained about the objectives and the kit only being available for two weeks at the end of the month, but that does make the uniforms an exclusive that will be a definite prestige item for the lucky 5.8 million players that have it.

FIFA

How to complete Gaya striker Freeze SBC in FIFA 21: cheapest solutions

Published: 14/Dec/2020 18:31 Updated: 14/Dec/2020 19:07

by Bill Cooney
Gaya Freeze SBC

Share

FUT

The next Freeze Squad Building Challenge is now live in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team and it’s for a striker version of Valencia back Jose Gaya. We’ve got all the info you need to grab it as quickly and as cheaply as possible.

The new FIFA 21 Freeze promo has brought a slew of new SBCs, Objectives, and player cards to unlock, and the latest is for  Jose Gaya, who plays as a back in real life, but has been transformed into a striker for this SBC.

Valencia’s 2020 run saw them get no higher than the middle of the La Liga standings, but Gaya has been a bright spot for The Bats. First, we’ll take a look at stats, then requirements, cost, and finally the cheapest solutions down below.

Gaya Freeze SBC in-game stats

FUTBIN
Stats for Gaya’s Freeze SBC.

This looks like a very fun card, as his regular stats have basically been flipped upside down. Since the Spaniard is now playing offense, Gaya’s shooting has been supercharged from 61 on his regular gold card all the way up to 84 for this SBC. Dribbling and Pace also both see five-point increases from the base version, to 85 and 89, respectively.

Physicality also gets boosted up from 70 to 79 to help him on goal, and his Passing has also been increased slightly up to 82 as well. The only downside to this card is the reduced Defending, but since he’s now a striker, that shouldn’t be an issue!

Gaya Freeze SBC requirements and total cost

If you want to knock out this SBC, There is only one single challenge to complete, and the good news is that it should only run you around 53,ooo to 65,000 FUT Coins, depending on which platform you play on. Here are the requirements:

Jose Gaya

  • Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1
  • In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Gaya Freeze SBC cheapest solutions

Below are a couple of the cheapest solutions to Gaya’s Freeze SBC. To make things even easier, neither of them will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

Jose Gaya solution 1

FUTBIN
A cheap solution to Jose Gaya’s Freeze SBC.

Jose Gaya solution 2

FUTBIN
Another cheap solution to Jose Gaya’s Freeze SBC.

Gaya Freeze loan SBC requirements & total cost

If you’re interested in trying out Gaya’s flipped card and how it handles before going full-in on the SBC, there is a 3-match loan option available that only costs up to 5,000 FUT Coins to complete on all platforms. Full requirements are listed below:

Jose Gaya [Loan]

  • Number of players from Spain: Min 1
  • Player Level: Min Bronze
  • Team Chemistry: Min 35
  • Number of players in the Squad: 6

Don’t wait around to complete this challenge if you want to grab a Gaya you can use at striker for yourself; both his regular and loan SBCs expire on Thursday, December 17.

As always, be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA 21 Ultimate Team news, updates, leaks, solutions, and more.