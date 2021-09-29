Infuriating FIFA 22 bug is making players literally disappear off the pitch

FIFA 22 players are reportedly experiencing an infuriating bug that literally makes players disappear off the pitch, and in worst-case scenarios, it can even leave the goal exposed.

FIFA 22 is off to a flying start — at least before its full launch. The consensus is that it’s better than the previous title, although there’s still room for improvement.

However, that doesn’t mean it’s free from game-breaking bugs. Not only does it have one that is causing consoles to turn off, but it also has a bizarre one that is causing players to disappear off the pitch after touching the ball.

At the beginning of the clip that is going viral, a player tries to header the ball back to his goalkeeper using a defender.

However, the defender vanishes into thin air the moment he touches the ball. The pass still goes through though.

Once the goalkeeper receives the ball, he also vanishes into thin air. To make matters worse, the two players don’t return to the pitch. Instead, the opponent snaps up the ball and scores into an open net.

“How is anything like this acceptable in a game that comes out using the same engine, with minor changes, every single year?” said the Twitter user who re-posted the clip. It has been liked more than 3,000 times.

How is anything like this acceptable in a game that comes out using the same engine, with minor changes, every single year? I'd love if EA had some proper competition or took 2 years to build a game with some soul in it.

EA SPORTS hasn’t acknowledged the issue yet. However, since the video is gaining lots of traction on social media, those affected by it hope it will catch their eye.

It remains to be seen whether a hotfix will come up before the official launch on October 1, or whether players will be subject to the bug for weeks after.