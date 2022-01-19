How to vote for FIFA 22 12th Man: Team of the Year (TOTY) guide

Voting for FIFA 22’s 12th Man in Team of the Year (TOTY) starts up this January, with nominees to be confirmed by EA SPORTS. Here’s everything you need to know – including how to vote, when it’s coming out, and more.

The promo all began when the polls opened up for Team of the Year nominees, which included star plays such as Mohamed Salah, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and many others.

While a number of leaks have revealed how the team will look before it’s even been released, many players will be wondering about the final spot – also known as the 12th Man.

Last year, Messi won the popularity contest to be included, but who will it be this time?

FIFA 22 12th Man TOTY: How it works, nominees

The 12th Man is the final place available in the FIFA 22 Team of the Year promo.

Once the full 11 players have been confirmed, three nominees will be selected from those who missed out, and they will be put onto a second ballot.

The FIFA community then has the chance to see their proposed stats and vote one of these nominees into the TOTY. Then, the winner will be released once voting closes.

Usually, players from the original XI are released position by position, then once the 12th Man is picked, they are all released into packs at one time at the end of the month.

When is FIFA 22 12th Man coming out? Release date

The FIFA 22 12th Man voting is expected to start up after January 21, which is the day Team of the Year is expected to drop in the game.

Last year, the entire Team of the Year collection (including the 12th Man) dropped into packs on January 29.

How to vote for 12th Man in FIFA 22

The voting is actually really simple in FIFA 22. Just follow these steps, once the nominees have been selected: