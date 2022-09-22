How to transfer FIFA Points from FIFA 22 to FIFA 23

The FIFA 23 Ultimate Team season is finally underway, and fans have begun tearing open packs with their coins and FIFA Points. But if you had some FIFA Points lingering in your FIFA 22 account, you might be wondering how to transfer them to FIFA 23.

After months of hype, fans can finally start building their dream squad in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Thousands, if not millions of packs have already been opened in pursuit of the game’s top-rated stars.

If you’re struggling for coins early on, the temptation might be there to buy some FIFA Points and build up your profits. But before you bite the bullet and purchase more, make sure you’ve transferred any remaining FIFA Points from your FIFA 22 account into FIFA 23.

We’ve explained exactly how to do this below.

How to transfer FIFA Points to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team from FIFA 22

As soon as you load up to select a starter pack, a message will appear asking if you would like your previously purchased FIFA Points to be added to your FIFA 23 account. Simply confirm that you do and any leftover currency will be waiting for you to spend on the FUT Store.

Moving any old FIFA Points from FIFA 22 over to FIFA 23 is relatively simple, and can be done on your first visit to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

This can be done on the PlayStation, Xbox, or PC versions of FIFA 23, or on the FIFA 23 Web App which launched on September 21. However, the feature isn’t available on the FIFA 23 Companion App, so you’ll have to access FIFA 23 on either a console or PC to secure any old FIFA Points.

It’s also worth noting that if don’t choose to carry over FIFA Points the first time you log in to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, the option won’t be accessible again and the points will be lost.

Unfortunately, only FIFA Points can be transferred from FIFA 22 to FIFA 23. Any unopened packs, cosmetic items, and consumables will be left in last year’s game.

There you have it! That was everything you need to know about transferring FIFA Points from FIFA 22 to FIFA 23. For more FIFA 23, check out our other guides:

