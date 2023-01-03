Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at nathan.warby@dexerto.com.

FIFA 23 gives players the chance to score a wide variety of different goals, but none are quite as impressive as a bicycle kick. Whether you’re completing a challenge, or just want to show off, here’s how to score a bicycle kick in FIFA 23.

The sheer variety of skills and techniques on offer in FIFA 23 gives football fans plenty of options when looking to break down a team. To hit the higher ranks in Division Rivals and FUT Champions, players will need to master everything from skill moves to the new power shots.

One of the most difficult but eye-catching shots to perfect is the bicycle kick, which sees players fling themselves into the air and strike the ball over their heads like Wayne Rooney in his prime.

Article continues after ad

If you’re wondering how to perform a bicycle kick in FIFA 23, we’ve got a simple explanation below.

How to perform a bicycle kick in FIFA 23

EA SPORTS Bicycle kicks are the most spectacular goals you can score in FIFA 23.

The actual input for a FIFA 23 bicycle kick is relatively straightforward, all you have to do is hold L2/LT and shoot when the ball is in the air. However, you’ll soon realize that hitting the back of the net with one is an entirely different story.

Bicycle kicks fall under the flair shot category, so it’s key to make sure that you’re attempting the shot with a high-skilled attacker. Anyone on your team with the ‘flair’ trait will be able to generate much more accuracy when performing an overhead kick, so be sure to dig into each player’s stats and find out who is the most capable.

Article continues after ad

It’s crucial to make sure that the ball is in the right position for a bicycle kick. While it’s easy to connect with one whenever the ball is in the air, there’s a good chance it’ll go flying into row Z if the situation isn’t right.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The ideal time to try an overhead kick in FIFA 23 is when the ball is slightly behind the player in the air, preferably from a gentle through ball rather than whipped cross into the box. Of course, it’s still possible to score straight from a cross or corner, but it’s more likely to balloon over the bar nine times out of 10.

Article continues after ad

For more on FIFA 23, be sure to check out our other guides:

FIFA 23 crossplay explained | Best FIFA 23 custom tactics, meta formations & player instructions | How to do the best FIFA 23 celebrations | Best FIFA 23 camera settings for Ultimate Team | How to play co-op in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team | How to get FIFA 23 FUT Draft Tokens | FIFA 23 FUT Draft rewards & Online and Single Player explained | How to play as Ted Lasso & AFC Richmond in FIFA 23 | FIFA 23 FUT Champs Play-Offs & Finals rewards, ranks & tips