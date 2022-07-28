How to lie down behind wall for FIFA 23 free-kicks

David Purcell . Last updated: Jul 28, 2022

FIFA 23 lets players lie down behind the wall to defend free kicks and here we’re going to show you how to do it.

A number of gameplay changes have been confirmed for FIFA 23, with the introduction of not just HyperMotion 2 but also a set piece overhaul. Aside from new shooting options for free-kicks, which are set to make low-driven free-kicks more effective, there’s also a new method of defending them.

In the past, there has been a counter for low-driven free-kicks and that would be to just have the wall not jump.

However, in the latest installment of EA SPORTS’ football franchise, there’s going to be another option that’s been deployed by many of the top teams in Europe… Having somebody lie down in the wall.

EA SPORTS FIFA 23 players have been given another counter for low-driven free-kicks.

FIFA 23: How to lie down behind the wall

To get your player to lie down in the wall for an opponent’s free-kick, luckily the controls are very similar for both PlayStation and Xbox.

Here’s how to do it:

How to lie down behind the wall: Use the left stick to move a player that’s not already standing in the wall towards the wall. They will sit down if positioned right. How to remove player from wall: To remove a player from the wall, use the right stick towards the player you want to move. This will switch player for you, and then use the left stick to move the player from the position behind the wall.

That’s how you can add and remove a player from the position of laying down in the wall, which gives fans yet another option to defend free-kicks.

For more information on FIFA 23, here’s how to pre-order the game with a 20% discount, how to do power shots, and a list of skill moves included in the next title.