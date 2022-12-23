How to juggle in FIFA 23: Kick-ups skill move explained

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at nathan.warby@dexerto.com.

There are plenty of showy skill moves to pull off in FIFA 23, but none are better for humiliating your opponent than juggling the ball and performing kick-ups. If you’re wondering to pull off this simple skill, here’s how to juggle in FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 has a number of key features to master if players are going to be successful in Division Rivals and FUT Champions, from the outside-foot Trivela shots to the new net-busting Power Shot. There are also dozens of skill moves to learn, especially if you want to challenge at the very top of the Ultimate Team meta.

Some, however, are included purely to add a little flair to your game and show dominance over the opposition. One of these is the ability to perform kick-ups mid-match, juggling the ball in the air while waiting for a tackle to fly in.

If you’re determined to humiliate the other team as well as beat them, here’s how to juggle in FIFA 23.

How to do kick-ups in FIFA 23

EA SPORTS EA is finally nerfing outside of the foot shots in Update 4.

Juggling in FIFA 23 is relatively straightforward once you know the controls, all you have to do is hold down L2/LT and tap R1/RB repeatedly. The player in possession of the ball will keep knocking it into the air for as long R1/RB is being pressed, not letting it touch the ground.

It’s worth keeping in mind that kick-ups can only be performed in FIFA 23 when the player isn’t moving, so you’ll have to stop the ball dead before flicking it up and juggling.

While it is the ideal way to show off when you’re 3-0 up, juggling can also be an easy way to line up goals for yourself. Moving the right stick in any direction will end the kick-ups with a big flick into the air, setting you up perfectly for a volley.

The same control can also be used to subtly loft the ball over the head of any player who dares to come and tackle you. Just make sure you have plenty of time and space before performing the skill to avoid an embarrassing situation.

