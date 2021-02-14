Sharpness is arguably the most important stat when it comes to player development in FIFA 21 Career Mode, and naturally, that means you’ll want to increase on certain players it as soon as possible. Here’s a step-by-step guide to make it easier.

FIFA 21’s Career Mode has been a massive step forward compared to its predecessors. It introduced a wealth of new features, including a much-needed overhaul to the player development system.

But while many new additions impact a player’s growth and development, it’s hard to find one more important than sharpness. It arguably has the most significant impact on their stats. The more you increase it, the higher their stats will become.

It sounds simple enough, right? Well, if you want to learn how to get the best out of it, we’ve got you covered.

How to increase Sharpness on FIFA 21 Career Mode

A player’s sharpness will often increase simply from playing in matches. However, it’s much faster to increase it using various training and drills. Fortunately, the process is straightforward.

Step 1: Complete Training Drills

First, select the player or players you want to increase sharpness on and add them to a drill. The drill can be simulated or done manually. However, it’s a good idea to do it manually first since your highest score will become the default result in future simulations.

Step 2: Do them manually until you get a high score, then simulate the rest

The ideal second step is to do the drills manually and try to score the highest possible result, which is an A. If you do manage to score an A manually, then every subsequent simulation will be the same.

Step 3: Rinse and repeat

Naturally, that means you’ll be able to improve sharpness at an accelerated rate. So, the third step is to rinse and repeat the process. Just be careful not to spam it too much before a game unless you’re not planning on including them in the squad since the drills will lower their fitness.

Step 4: Play Matches

Last but not least, while playing in matches is less effective than drills at increasing sharpness, it’s still a viable option and a fun way to give them an extra boost.

And that’s all there is to it. It’s a simple process that becomes even easier after achieving a high score in the drills manually.

However, it’s also very effective in the long run and arguably the best way to speed up a player’s development.

Once you’ve got all the steps down pat, you’ll be well and truly on your way to becoming a successful Career Mode manager in FIFA 21.