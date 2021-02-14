Logo
How to increase Sharpness on FIFA 21 Career Mode

Published: 14/Feb/2021 4:02

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
FIFA 21 Career Mode Sharpness
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21

Sharpness is arguably the most important stat when it comes to player development in FIFA 21 Career Mode, and naturally, that means you’ll want to increase on certain players it as soon as possible. Here’s a step-by-step guide to make it easier.

FIFA 21’s Career Mode has been a massive step forward compared to its predecessors. It introduced a wealth of new features, including a much-needed overhaul to the player development system. 

But while many new additions impact a player’s growth and development, it’s hard to find one more important than sharpness. It arguably has the most significant impact on their stats. The more you increase it, the higher their stats will become.

It sounds simple enough, right? Well, if you want to learn how to get the best out of it, we’ve got you covered.

FIFA 21 Career Mode Sharpness
EA SPORTS
FIFA 21 Career Mode players will want to increase sharpness on new signings.

How to increase Sharpness on FIFA 21 Career Mode

A player’s sharpness will often increase simply from playing in matches. However, it’s much faster to increase it using various training and drills. Fortunately, the process is straightforward.

Step 1: Complete Training Drills

First, select the player or players you want to increase sharpness on and add them to a drill. The drill can be simulated or done manually. However, it’s a good idea to do it manually first since your highest score will become the default result in future simulations.

Step 2: Do them manually until you get a high score, then simulate the rest

The ideal second step is to do the drills manually and try to score the highest possible result, which is an A. If you do manage to score an A manually, then every subsequent simulation will be the same.

Step 3: Rinse and repeat

Naturally, that means you’ll be able to improve sharpness at an accelerated rate. So, the third step is to rinse and repeat the process. Just be careful not to spam it too much before a game unless you’re not planning on including them in the squad since the drills will lower their fitness.

Step 4: Play Matches

Last but not least, while playing in matches is less effective than drills at increasing sharpness, it’s still a viable option and a fun way to give them an extra boost.

FIFA 21 Career Mode Sharpness
EA SPORTS
Training drills are the fastest way to increase sharpness in FIFA 21 Career Mode.

And that’s all there is to it. It’s a simple process that becomes even easier after achieving a high score in the drills manually.

However, it’s also very effective in the long run and arguably the best way to speed up a player’s development.

Once you’ve got all the steps down pat, you’ll be well and truly on your way to becoming a successful Career Mode manager in FIFA 21.

Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliot’s stacked FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed

Published: 13/Feb/2021 16:21

by Connor Bennett
Harvey Elliott FIFA 21 card
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

Liverpool’s young star, Harvey Elliott, who is spending the year on loan with Blackburn Rovers, has had his stacked FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed. 

Liverpool have always been one Premier League club that give youngsters a chance, even when some fans might not think the time is right.

They’ve had some incredible homegrown talents in the past, and there is a decent crop trying to come through now headlined by Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott.

Elliott, who came through the ranks at Fulham before joining the Reds, is spending the campaign on loan at Blackburn Rovers, and has starred in their bid to make it into the promotion race. Though, he’s always got some time for FIFA as well.

Harvey Elliott in FIFA 21 for Liverpool
EA SPORTS
Elliott’s FIFA face scan could do a tweak, but he’ll be a recognizable face if he lives up to his potential.

Harvey Elliott’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

The 17-year-old was spotted by Redditor Gledger in FUT Champs Weekend League on February 13, with his stacked team looking to be a bit of an issue.

Gledger noted that they’d apparently beaten Elliott 2-0, which is no mean feat given he has an icon-filled side, including the 95-rated Pele and Maradona, as well as a 91-overall Eusebio, and an 88-rated Patrick Vieira.

Of course, it’s Elliott’s 99-rated custom pro player card that stands out. The maxed-out card shots in at CAM in the 4-2-3-1 setup, and is no doubt a nightmare for anyone to play against.

  • GK: Jan Oblak – 93
  • LB: Ferland Mendy – 83
  • RB: Kyle Walker – 85
  • CB: Raphael Varane – 86
  • CB: Diego Carlos – 87
  • CDM: N’Golo Kante – 89
  • CDM: Patrick Vieira – 88
  • CAM: Diego Maradona – 95
  • CAM: Pele – 95
  • CAM: Harvey Elliott – 99
  • ST: Eusebio – 91

(Pro Player) Just played Harvey Elliott on Champs from FIFA

The youngster could easily make a swap at right-back to complete the La Liga-themed backline, and it’d also give 100 chemistry too. Or, he could simply go for another Icon to add to his collection as well.

Despite his impressive cards, the meta choices of Varane and Mendy will bring a smile to the face of most FUT Champs players. Not even Premier League players can avoid using them.