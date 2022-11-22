How to get free FIFA 23 World Cup History Makers card

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at nathan.warby@dexerto.com.

To celebrate Qatar 2022, FIFA 23 players can earn a free World Cup History Makers card just by playing Ultimate Team. Here’s how to get your FIFA 23 World Cup History Makers card in FUT.

World Cup content has taken over FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and players are being treated to new promos and special items inspired by Qatar 2022. Path to Glory cards give fans the opportunity to drastically upgrade their team, while World Cup Swaps offers a boatload of in-game objectives to work through.

But the fun doesn’t stop there, as EA are handing out free FIFA 23 History Makers cards inspired by the greatest show on earth.

Article continues after ad

Here’s how you can get your hands on a free FIFA 23 World Cup History Makers item in Ultimate Team, as well as how they will be upgraded.

Contents

What are World Cup History Makers in FIFA 23?

World Cup History Makers are brand-new items in FIFA 23, celebrating the stars of Qatar 2022 as well as the national team legends that have come before them. There are 12 World Cup History Makers in total, and each one is tied to a FUT Hero or Icon from the same nation.

Check out all of the FIFA 23 World Cup History Makers and their Hero or Icon players below:

Kylian Mbappe and Zinedine Zidane (France)

Virgil van Dijk and Robin Van Persie (Netherlands)

Federico Valverde and Diego Forlan (Uruguay)

Joao Felix and Luis Figo (Portugal)

Jude Bellingham and David Beckham (England)

Kai Havertz and Rudi Voller (Germany)

Christian Pulisic and Clint Dempsey (USA)

Pedri and Xabi Alonso (Spain)

Wataru Endo and Hidetoshi Nakata (Japan)

Jordan Ayew and Michael Essien (Ghana)

Raul Jimenez and Rafael Marquez (Mexico)

Salem Al Dawsari and Saeed Al Owairan (Saudi Arabia)

These new items can’t be earned through traditional FUT packs and will be given out by EA if players meet the criteria.

Article continues after ad

EA SPORTS

How to get free World Cup History Makers in FIFA 23

Getting hold of a World Cup History Maker in FIFA 23 is relatively straightforward, all you have to do is play the game anytime before Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

On this date, FUT players will find a pack on the store which will contain a random World Cup History Maker to add to their squad permanently. It will also come with their corresponding FUT Hero or Icon from the same nation on a seven-game loan.

FIFA 23 World Cup History Makers upgrades

These cards will have the same stats as their usual player ratings when they come out of packs, but will receive +1 upgrades in January and February.

It’s unclear if more upgrades are scheduled as the season progresses, but the World Cup stars could easily become key players in many FUT squads once their ratings are increased.

Article continues after ad

For more on FIFA 23, be sure to check out our other guides:

FIFA 23 crossplay explained | Best FIFA 23 custom tactics, meta formations & player instructions | How to do the best FIFA 23 celebrations | Best FIFA 23 camera settings for Ultimate Team | How to play co-op in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team | How to get FIFA 23 FUT Draft Tokens | FIFA 23 FUT Draft rewards & Online and Single Player explained | How to play as Ted Lasso & AFC Richmond in FIFA 23 | FIFA 23 FUT Champs Play-Offs & Finals rewards, ranks & tips