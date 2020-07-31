How to get FIFA 21 Ultimate Team rewards with FIFA 20 Pre-Season

FIFA 20 players can get a headstart in FIFA 21 if they complete a handful of challenges. Here’s what you need to know about the pre-season promo rewards and tasks.

With FIFA 20 drawing to its conclusion, players are already looking ahead to FIFA 21 and everything that will bring. EA has already started rolling out details concerning Career Mode and Ultimate Team – as well as giving us an early look at some new starheads and kits.

Though, for anyone still grinding in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, your effort can be rewarded through the pre-season promo.

There are coin boosts and cosmetics up for grabs for the new game but you’ve just got to know how to get them.

FIFA 20 Pre-Season objectives – FIFA 21 rewards

If you’re interested in getting the FIFA 21 rewards through FIFA 20, then you’re going to have to complete a few objectives. Sounds simple enough and compared to some of the SBCs that EA have released, these tasks are a walk in the park.

You just need some Team of the Year cards to get you on the right track. Thankfully, if you’re not made of money, EA has made this easy with some loan cards.

The two Coin Boosts are currently available and can be earned by completing objectives. Here are the challenges that you’ll need to tick off:

TOTY Teammates : Play 3 matches in any FUT game mode with at least 3 TOTY players in your starting squad

TOTY Tally : Score 2 goals with TOTY players in any FUT game mode

TOTY Tee-Up: Assist with a TOTY player in any FUT game mode

As the promo rolls on, EA will be releasing different tasks for the other rewards – which include two kits, an Anchor Chemistry Style card, and an Engine Chemistry Style card.

So, keep checking back as we’ll keep this post updated once EA drops the new tasks for the rewards.