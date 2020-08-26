How to get a free ICON in FIFA 21 on loan

EA Sports is giving FIFA players the chance to jumpstart their Ultimate Team grind in FIFA 21 by offering a free loan ICON item for a limited time, so let's take a look at how to grab it.

Some of first the content coming in FIFA 21 that players got a look at was the updated list of ICON players, and this year EA has included a staggering 100 names, more than any other game before, with legends from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, and other leagues across the planet also included.

Advertisement

ICONs are valuable assets in Ultimate Team. The cards are some of the rarest and most powerful in FIFA's squad-building mode and are always sought after by players through the lifespan of every FUT incarnation.

So, what could be better to start off that legendary grind we all know and love than a free, three-game ICON player loan?

Advertisement

Sign up to receive the latest EA SPORTS FIFA news and get a FUT Loan Icon Player item in #FIFA21 💪



Conditions & restrictions apply ➡️ https://t.co/O0w197afwp pic.twitter.com/iE7edIr5ap — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) August 26, 2020

The three players that are available to pick up as part of the promotion are the Base Icon versions of Zidane, Cantona, and Ronaldo, all for three matches each, as mentioned above.

All you have to do it sign up for the EA Sports FIFA newsletter or update your EA account's email preferences to start getting them if you're already registered, which, most of us who have played before probably already are.

Read More: Broken FIFA 20 goalkeeper animation glitch lets anything go in

When FIFA 21 releases on October 6, you should see your newly-loaned Base ICON players available for use in Ultimate Team right away. Those of you who don't want to continue getting emails from EA can simply unsubscribe from the newsletter once you've received the reward.

Advertisement

You don't have to sign up right away either. According to the official rules from EA, the offer will expire on March 31, 2021, which leaves you plenty of time once the new game has come out to claim it as well.

It might not seem like it, but FIFA 21's October release date is fast approaching, so stick with Dexerto and follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest news and updates.