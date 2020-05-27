How to enter FIFA 20 PS4 Open Series tournament: Prizes, schedule, more

PlayStation are organizing more tournaments for PS4 players across an array of titles, including FIFA 20, to win money and other prizes with the Open Series.

Playstation 4 Tournaments: Challenger Series was launched in Summer 2019, allowing players to compete in different games for small cash prizes among other things, and they’re bringing it back as the Open Series, offering thousands of dollars in prize money.

The tournaments are easy to enter and could lead to some regular income to your bank account – so you’ll want to keep tabs on this and see what you can do.

While the prize pools and awards aren’t going to be making you an esports professional by any means, they look to be a great start to competing in FIFA or your chosen game, so it’s well worth having a go. On top of EA’s flagship game, competitors can try their hand at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Mortal Kombat 11, Warface, NBA 2K20, SoulCalibur VI, and BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle.

If you think you’re good enough to make some money off the game, have a look below at the prizes available and the schedule for the PS4 Tournaments Open Series.

PS4 Tournaments: Open Series prizes

As explained in their blog post, the PS4 Tournaments: Open Series guarantees prizes for every single competitor, regardless of ability or placements.

All players will earn a PS4 Tournaments theme and avatar for participating in their first tournament, and from there, the value of rewards will increase the more you progress:

A special PS4 theme for each game that players complete a qualifier.

Elite versions of the themes and avatars for players who finish a qualifier in the top 40%.

‘Best of the best’ PS4 Tournaments Champions themes and avatars for those who make it to a Monthly Final.

‘Rarest of the rare’ Champions PS4 themes and avatars for players who finish top and showcase their dominance.

The real interest is in the money, though, and to make money, you’ve got to win. Players who win first place in the weekly Open Qualifiers will take home a cash prize of $100 (or your national equivalent), while taking first in the Monthly Finals means you could be taking home up to $1000 – not bad for a few games of FIFA.

PS4 Tournaments: Open Series schedule & how to play

If you’re planning to compete in the Open Series, you’ll want to know exactly when the tournaments are ongoing. Luckily, the wait isn’t a long one, as tournaments officially kick off on Monday, June 1, with every single PS4 player eligible to enter, providing you play one of the aforementioned games. Simply head to the Events tab on your PS4 and sign up for whichever tournament you're interested in.

You can find out when exactly the Open Series – and other tournaments – are going on through PlayStation’s compete page, but make sure to keep an eye on which regions are playing when. For example, UK players will want to look out for tournaments in Europe West.

Let us know how you get on in the Open Series tournaments by tweeting us at @UltimateTeamUK, and don’t worry – we won’t judge you for abusing Ben Yedder when money's on the table.