How to complete Uros Racic FIFA 21 TOTS Moments SBC: solutions & cost - Dexerto

FIFA 21’s TOTS season is in full swing, and to keep the momentum going, EA SPORTS released a new TOTS Moments SBC for Valencia’s Uros Racic. Here are all the details, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

Uros Racic has had a stellar season with Valenica, making 27 appearances for the club and helping them score some much-needed goals to help them stay in the middle of the pack. However, the most stunning moment was the incredible finesse goal he scored against Atletico Madrid in January.

To celebrate that moment, as well as his consistently good performances throughout the season, EA SPORTS rewarded him with a TOTS Moments SBC Card. It’s a fantastic card for the price, so if you want to snap it up, here’s everything you need to know.

Uros Racic FIFA 21 TOTS Moments SBC in-game stats

Uros Racic FIFA 21 TOTS Moments SBC requirements

Uros Racic

Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

IF Players: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Uros Racic FIFA 21 TOTS Moments SBC cost

Generally, FIFA 21 TOTS SBCs can be quite expensive. However, this one is very affordable.

It will only set you back somewhere between 120,000 and 140,000 FUT Coins depending on which platform you’re on, which is super cheap for an 89-rated CM.

Xbox: 120,000

120,000 Playstation: 120,000

120,000 PC: 140,000

Uros Racic FIFA 21 TOTS Moments SBC solutions

If you want to finish the Uros Racic FIFA 21 TOTS Moments SBC, you’ll have until May 13 to complete all the requirements, which isn’t a lot of time.

The good news, though, is that it only involves making one squad. So, it should be a breeze, especially if you follow the solution above.

Let us know on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK how he works out for you if you do pick him up. He could be exactly what you need in the midfield.