How to complete Trippier TOTSSF SBC in FIFA 20: cheapest solutions & cost

EA SPORTS have released a new SBC for a 90-rated Kieran Trippier Team of the Season So Far card in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, and we've got the requirements, cheapest solutions, in-game stats, and everything else you need to complete it.

As the Team of the Season So Far promo continues to roll on in FIFA 20, so do the untradeables, the latest one being a 90-rated card for England/Atletico de Madrid defender Kieran Trippier.

Having left Tottenham for the Madrid giants in the summer, some questioned whether the Englishman would find success abroad, but his play has been nothing short of stellar - and he's now received a special item for his efforts.

Rejuvenated on the pitch in Spain. #TOTSSF SBC Kieran Trippier is live in #FUT20 pic.twitter.com/XVLbQdQVEl — EA SPORTS FIFA #stayandplay (@EASPORTSFIFA) April 29, 2020

Kieran Trippier TOTSSF SBC in-game stats

This is Trippier's fourth card in FUT 20, following his base gold, Champions League, and Halloween Scream Team versions. At 90-rated, you'd expect this to be one of the premier options at right back in the game, and the stats suggested that he most certainly is.

Boasting over 90 in pace, passing, and defending, the former Spurs defender looks incredible in this version - not to mention that he still has a reliable four-star weak foot that's rare for his position.

When compared to the other RBs, his 2,487 combined in-game stats are only second to Team of the Year Alexander-Arnold and considerably ahead of Sergio Ramos' Player Moments, which is second-highest at that position for LaLiga Santander.

Requirements, solutions, cost

This SBC has two squad building components - an 85-rated England team and an 86-rated LaLiga side, both requiring In-Form or TOTW Moments cards.

ENGLAND:

Players from England: Min 1

In-Form or TOTW Moments players: Min 2

Squad rating: Min 85

Team chemistry: Min 75

Players in squad: 11

Reward: Prime Mixed Players Pack

LALIGA:

Players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

In-Form or TOTW Moments players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 86

Team chemistry: Min 70

Players in squad: 11

Reward: Premium Gold Players Pack

FIFA database website FUTBIN estimates this SBC to currently cost around 256,000 coins on PlayStation 4, 243,000 on Xbox One, and 282,000 on Origin PC.

Here are the current cheapest solutions for both squad building requirements without using loyalty or any position-change cards.

ENGLAND:

LALIGA:

Keep in mind, of course, that the volatile nature of the FUT market means that player prices are always fluctuating, so the cost of doing this SBC could go up or down depending on when you do it.

Trippier's Team of the Season So Far SBC will be available until Wednesday, May 6 before it expires for good.

