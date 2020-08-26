How to complete Thiago Alcantara UCL MOTM SBC in FIFA 20: solution, cost

As if this week couldn’t get any more special for Bayern Munich fans, EA has handed the Bavarian champions’ lynchpin midfielder Thiago Alcântara a UEFA Champions League Final MOTM SBC card in FIFA 20 for his efforts in the final.

Bayern Munich edged French rivals Paris Saint Germain 1–0 in the European final on Sunday evening, clinching their sixth Champions League trophy. Kingsley Coman may have been the evening’s lone goalscorer, but it was Thiago that pulled the strings in the decider at Estádio da Luz in Lisbon.

The Spaniard ⁠— who is reportedly on his way to English giants Liverpool for £30 million in the next few weeks ⁠— had his hands all over the final. Thiago had 95 touches, and played in two key chances for the eventual 2020 champions.

Thiago was crowned EA's man of the match for his efforts. With it has come a stunning 96 rated midfielder card; well worthy of being in any FIFA 20 squad at this point. Here’s how you can get your hands on Thiago’s UCL MOTM upgrade.

Thiago Alcantara UCL MOTM in-game stats

There’s no sugar coating this one; the new Thiago Alcantara card is one of the best midfield options in the game. It’s late on in FIFA 20, of course, so there’s plenty of choices, but if you want something new, the Spaniard is a great pick.

The 96-rated upgrade solves the one issue many have had with Thiago’s original gold release in regards to his pace. The UCL MOTM card has a whopping +20 to pace overall though, and +11 to his overall passing stat to boot.

In fact, there’s really only two stats that are even remotely low; Thiago has ‘just’ 83 defense, and 85 physical. His PHY is brought down slightly by his strength (79) and Aggression (75), but boasts a huge 99 jumping and stamina.

The MOTM card’s real beauty is in its 99 dribbling, however. Thiago has the top-rated 99 in agility, dribbling, ball control, and comes close for the rest too: balance 96, reactions 94, and composure 95. Thiago is basically a must-unlock!

Thiago Alcantara SBC solutions

If you want to add Thiago to your FIFA 20 team, you’ll need to complete one relatively easy squad-building challenge. The Bayern Munich star’s SBC will set you back around 110k on Xbox and PS4, and 150k on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

‘Thiago Alcântara’

Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Min. Team Rating: 85

Min. Team Chemistry: 65

Reward: Premium Mixed Players Pack

Thiago Alcântara solution:

Make sure you get cracking on this puzzle too. EA have slapped a Tuesday, September 1 expiry date on the UCL POTM SBC. That means you have less than a week to unlock the brand new Thiago Alcantara card if you want it.

Make sure you get cracking on this puzzle too. EA have slapped a Tuesday, September 1 expiry date on the UCL POTM SBC. That means you have less than a week to unlock the brand new Thiago Alcantara card if you want it.