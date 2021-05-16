How to complete Silas Wamangituka FIFA 21 TOTS SBC: solutions & cost - Dexerto

New cards continue to roll out for FIFA 21’s Team of the Season promo, with the latest being an SBC for VfB Stuttgart forward Silas Wamangituka, and we have all the info on how to unlock it right here.

Following the reveal of the Bundesliga Team of the Season by FIFA 21 on May 14, a steady stream of new versions of players from the German domestic league have gone live.

On May 16 a highly decent 91 OVR RM Wamangituka card was revealed, who comes complete with five-star skill moves as well. The full stats, and requirements, can be found below.

Silas Wamangituka TOTS SBC in-game stats

Silas Wamangituka TOTS SBC requirements

Bundesliga

Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

In Form + TOTS MOMENTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Rare Gold Pack

Silas Wamangituka TOTS SBC total cost

Once we tally both sets of requirements up, it’s looking like Wamangituka’s SBC will run you roughly 209,000 to 240,000 FUT coins to complete, all depending on which platform you play on.

Xbox: 209,000

209,000 PlayStation: 215,000

215,000 Origin: 240,000

Silas Wamangituka TOTS SBC cheapest solutions

Bundesliga solution

Top Form solution

If you want to get Wamangituka in on your lineup, you’ll have until Friday, May 21 when it expires to get the required squads all finished.

You should have no problem adding the Stuttgart star to your FIFA Ultimate Team with this guide, and if you do pick him up let us know how he works out on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.