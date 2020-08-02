How to complete Sarabia RTTF SBC in FIFA 20: solution & cost

As part of the FIFA 20 Pre-Season promo, two new Champion's League Road to the Final SBCs for PSG midfielder Pablo Sarabia have been released. We've got the requirements, cheapest solutions, in-game stats and everything else you need to complete them.

With the UEFA Champions League getting back into the swing of things in August, the Road to the Final cards are now relevant again in Ultimate Team, and EA SPORTS are actually adding more of those live items into the game.

As part of the new Pre-Season promo in FUT 20, EA has added two new RTTF SBCs for Pablo Sarabia ahead of Paris Saint-Germain's upcoming quarterfinal match against Italian club Atlanta.

If PSG can come out on top in the matchup and advance to the semifinals, Sarabian's card will receive a substantial boost and continue to do so until The Parisians are eliminated or win the entire competition.

Sarabia Road to the Final SBC in-game stats

Before getting into the requirements, let's take a look at what Pablo Sarabia is bringing to the table stat-wise for this card. As you'd expect from one of PSG's star attacking midfielders, Passing, Pace, Dribbling, and Shooting are all in the 90s, with an excellent 99 Positioning, 98 Vision, and 98 Crossing to boot.

On the other side of things, 70 Defending and 76 Physicality stats aren't exactly stellar, but definitely expected for a player who spends most of his time lined up as an attacking midfielder.

Sarabia RTTF SBC requirements, solutions, cost

Pablo's card isn't the only thing you'll get for completing these SBCs. Players who do will also unlock an untradeable Icon Home Kit as a FUT 21 reward. This could explain the fairly expensive minimum price tag to knock it out, according to FUTBIN it will run you 113,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation and Xbox, and 135,000 on Origin PC.

Ligue 1 Conforama

Number of players from Ligue 1 Conforama: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Jumbo Gold Pack

84-Rated Squad

TOTSSF, TOTW or TOTW Moments: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Here are the cheapest solutions to each we've found that don't require loyalty or the use of position-change cards.

Ligue 1 Conforama Solutions

84-Rated Squad Solutions

If you need extra help in the midfield, completing this SBC seems like an easy choice, but if you're still on the fence about it, you have until Tuesday, August 11 to finish it before PSG and Atlanta face off on Wednesday, August 12.

