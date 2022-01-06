How to complete Said Benrahma FIFA 22 Headliners SBC: Solution & cost

FIFA 22’s Headliners promo is well and truly underway, and EA SPORTS have treated FUT fans to a special Said Benrahma SBC to be completed. Here’s how many coins it will set you back, as well as the cheapest solutions.

FIFA 22 is kicking off the new year in a strong fashion with the release of the Headliners promotion. The first team of mouthwatering cards hit packs on New Year’s Eve, and Team 2 is on the horizon.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. Hot on the heels of the Julian Brandt challenge, an SBC for West Ham United star Said Benrahma has dropped after his stunning start to the season.

Advertisement

Here’s how to complete the FIFA 22 Said Benrahma Headliners SBC, including the cost and cheapest solutions.

Contents

FIFA 22 Said Benrahma Headliners SBC

Headliners Said Benrahma in-game stats

The first thing fans will notice is the West Ham star’s exceptional dribbling stats. 95 agility and 89 ball control mean he can glide past players with ease.

He’s also no slouch with 88 pace, which is more than enough if you deploy him at CAM. His passing and shooting are solid, if not spectacular, but can easily be boosted with the right chemistry style.

FIFA 22 Said Benrahma Headliners SBC price

If you’re thinking that this card would make a great addition to your team, you’re in luck. Sitting at between 45,000 and 50,000 coins according to FUTBIN, he’s a steal when you consider that he also has the opportunity to increase in rating.

Advertisement

With this in mind, whether you’re looking for a new star man or just an impact sub, we strongly recommend taking the plunge.

How to complete FIFA 22 Said Benrahma Headliners SBC

Much like Headliners Brandt, there are two separate sets of requirements you’ll have to complete in order to add Benrahma to your club in FIFA 22. Neither of these are especially difficult, but finding the cheapest way to complete them might take some tinkering.

But don’t worry, we’ve got the full list of requirements right here, as well as the cheapest solution we could find.

Premier League

Premier League players: Min. 1

Min. 1 Squad Rating: Min. 83

Min. 83 Team Chemistry: Min. 83

Min. 83 Players in the Squad: 11

11 Reward: Premium Gold Players Pack

Solution

Top Form

TOTW players: Min. 1

Min. 1 Squad Rating: Min. 84

Min. 84 Team Chemistry: Min. 70

Min. 70 Players in the Squad: 11

11 Reward: Electrum Players Pack

Solution

There you have it! That was everything you need to know about how to complete the FIFA 22 Headliners Said Benrahma SBC. For more on FIFA 22, check out these other useful guides:

Advertisement

Best young players in Career Mode | Best FUT Strikers | Best FUT Midfielders | Best FUT Wingers | Best FUT Center-backs | Best FIFA 22 custom tactics | Best teams in FIFA 22 Career Mode