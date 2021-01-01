How to complete Robben SBC & Cunha Headliners Objectives in FIFA 21

EA Sports has released a new Flashback SBC for Arjen Robben and a set of Objectives for Matheus Cunha as part of the Headliner’s promo, and we’ve got all the info you’ll need to knock out both quickly and easily.

Along with Team 1 being released for the Headliners promo which started on January 1, EA also released a new set of Objectives for Brazilian player Matheus Cunha and a new Flashback SBC for Arjen Robben.

Without any further adieu, let’s take a look at the stats for each of these cards, along with the Objectives and SBC requirements, cost, and solutions.

Matheus Cunha Objective in-game stats

Cunha sees a great upgrade from his 78 OVR regular gold card to an 84 for the Headliners promo. His Pace is now 86 up from 79, and Shooting has been brought up to 85 from 79 as well. Dribbling is now 89 instead of 83, making this a very nice upgrade at the CAM spot.

Arjen Robben Flashback SBC in-game stats

Arjen Robben sees a massive upgrade to 88 from just 80 on his usual Gold card. Pace is now 93 instead of just 74, and shooting is 87 up from 82. 90 Dribbling rounds things out and definitely make this card Flashback card a black from the past.

Matheus Cunha Objectives

There are five total objectives to complete if you want to unlock Cunha’s Headliners card, and the best part about it is that you don’t necessarily need to spend any FUT Coins to get them done, as long as you have the required players.

The objectives, which expire in seven days on January 8 are listed below, along with the reward you’ll get for completing each one:

Raising the Heat — Score an Outside of the Box goal in a Win the Live FUT Friendly: Headliners Challenge. Reward: Gold Pack (untradeable) + 300 XP

Scorching Samba — Score and Assist using Brazilian players in 2 separate Wins in the Live FUT Friendly: Headliners Challenge. Reward: 75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable) + 300 XP

Through Temperature — Score and Assist using Brazilian players in 2 separate Wins in the Live FUT Friendly: Headliners Challenge. Reward: Small Electrum Players Pack + 300 XP

Headline Hero — Win 4 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Headliners Challenge. Reward: Premium Gold Pack + 300 XP.

Scoring Streak — Score in 10 separate matches using Bundesliga players in the Live FUT Friendly: Headliners Challenge. Reward: Electrum Players Pack + 300 XP

in 10 matches using Bundesliga players in the Live FUT Friendly: Headliners Challenge.

Arjen Robben SBC Requirements

For Robben, there’s only SBC to complete in order to unlock his new card. Even more good news is that it should only run you around 130,000 to 151,000 FUT Coins depending on which system you play on.

Below is the SBC, appropriately named “Arjen Robben” and what you’ll need to do to complete it:

Arjen Robben

Number of players from Netherlands: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Arjen Robben SBC solution

Below is a cheap solution to Robben’s SBC if you need some help getting it done, and to make things even easier it won’t require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

Arjen Robben Solution

If you want to get Robben for yourself, you’ll have two weeks, until Friday, January 15 to do so, which should be plenty of time as there’s only one requirement to knock out.

