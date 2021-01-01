Logo
How to complete Robben SBC & Cunha Headliners Objectives in FIFA 21

Published: 1/Jan/2021 20:27 Updated: 1/Jan/2021 21:10

by Bill Cooney
EA Sports has released a new Flashback SBC for Arjen Robben and a set of Objectives for Matheus Cunha as part of the Headliner’s promo, and we’ve got all the info you’ll need to knock out both quickly and easily.

Along with Team 1 being released for the Headliners promo which started on January 1, EA also released a new set of Objectives for Brazilian player Matheus Cunha and a new Flashback SBC for Arjen Robben.

Without any further adieu, let’s take a look at the stats for each of these cards, along with the Objectives and SBC requirements, cost, and solutions.

Matheus Cunha Objective in-game stats

Stats for Cunha’s Headliners Objective card.

Cunha sees a great upgrade from his 78 OVR regular gold card to an 84 for the Headliners promo. His Pace is now 86 up from 79, and Shooting has been brought up to 85 from 79 as well. Dribbling is now 89 instead of 83, making this a very nice upgrade at the CAM spot.

Arjen Robben Flashback SBC in-game stats

Stats for Arjen Robben’s Flashback SBC card.

Arjen Robben sees a massive upgrade to 88 from just 80 on his usual Gold card. Pace is now 93 instead of just 74, and shooting is 87 up from 82. 90 Dribbling rounds things out and definitely make this card Flashback card a black from the past.

Matheus Cunha Objectives

There are five total objectives to complete if you want to unlock Cunha’s Headliners card, and the best part about it is that you don’t necessarily need to spend any FUT Coins to get them done, as long as you have the required players.

The objectives, which expire in seven days on January 8 are listed below, along with the reward you’ll get for completing each one:

  • Raising the Heat — Score an Outside of the Box goal in a Win the Live FUT Friendly: Headliners Challenge.
    • Reward: Gold Pack (untradeable) + 300 XP
  • Scorching SambaScore and Assist using Brazilian players in 2 separate Wins in the Live FUT Friendly: Headliners Challenge.
    • Reward: 75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable) + 300 XP
  • Through Temperature — Score and Assist using Brazilian players in 2 separate Wins in the Live FUT Friendly: Headliners Challenge.
    • Reward: Small Electrum Players Pack + 300 XP
  • Headline Hero — Win 4 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Headliners Challenge.
    • Reward: Premium Gold Pack + 300 XP.
  • Scoring Streak — Score in 10 separate matches using Bundesliga players in the Live FUT Friendly: Headliners Challenge.
    • Reward: Electrum Players Pack + 300 XP

Arjen Robben SBC Requirements

For Robben, there’s only SBC to complete in order to unlock his new card. Even more good news is that it should only run you around 130,000 to 151,000 FUT Coins depending on which system you play on.

Below is the SBC, appropriately named “Arjen Robben” and what you’ll need to do to complete it:

Arjen Robben

  • Number of players from Netherlands: Min 1
  • In Form Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Arjen Robben SBC solution

Below is a cheap solution to Robben’s SBC if you need some help getting it done, and to make things even easier it won’t require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

Arjen Robben Solution

Solution for Robben’s Flashback SBC.

If you want to get Robben for yourself, you’ll have two weeks, until Friday, January 15 to do so, which should be plenty of time as there’s only one requirement to knock out.

As always, be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest Objectives, SBCs, and more as the Headliners promo gets underway.

FIFA 21 Headliners promo LIVE: Yedder, Fernandes, Fabinho

Published: 1/Jan/2021 18:30 Updated: 1/Jan/2021 19:00

by Isaac McIntyre
FIFA 21 Ultimate Team Headliners promo countdown.
EA SPORTS has officially announced the next Ultimate Team promo, and it may be a bit surprising: many FUT fans were expecting Team of the Year to drop next, but instead we’re getting “Headliners” as we ring in the new year.

Events across FIFA 21 have been all jumbled and out of whack ⁠— perhaps in an effort to befuddle Ultimate Team investors ⁠— and apparently, the start of 2021 is going to be no different; “Headliners” is the next promo.

Headliners are interesting Ultimate Team cards, first introduced last year.

The bright orange special cards work in a similar fashion to “One to Watch cards. Real-life performances affect their value. Team of the Week, Team of the Group Stage, Hero, and Man of the Match cards all impact a Headliner card’s overall rating.

The key difference between Headliners and OTWs, however, is the newer card always stays +1 above the player’s highest card. It basically means it’s always going to be valuable, and stay ahead of the curve to boot.

Without further ado, here’s everything else we know about Headliners 2021 including the brand new team.

The Headliners squad for 2021 doesn’t disappoint.

When did ‘Headliners’ begin?

Headliners was already been confirmed to be starting New Year’s week, according to leaks uncovered by popular Ultimate Team dataminer FutWatch on Dec. 29. As predicted the promo will start on the very first day of the new year, Friday, January 1.

The event should run for just over a fortnight, and end in mid-January.

Considering the promo has been tipped to last for two weeks, there’s every chance we’ll actually see two teams for this promo. This has not yet been confirmed, however, and we’ll update you if it is.

The fact that this team is called “Team 1” is a good sign we’ll indeed be getting another later on. Keep your eyes peeled on our Twitter accounts, @UltimateTeamUK and @FutWatch, to see the breaking news.

EA SPORTS
Headliners celebrate some of the best performers in world football across the season.

Headliners leaks

As is customary with all FIFA 21 promos this year, EA SPORTS “leaked” a number of cards early — or at least, revealed details about them.

This time around, for Headliners, we were looking at three pretty interesting cards too. The first is a Monaco star, the second is a center forward with 88 shooting, and the third and final card teased on the Ultimate Team loading screen is a Brazilian star with 85 physical as one of their stats.

There’s plenty of football superstars these cards could’ve been, but we had an inkling EA was going to load “Headliners” up with the best-sellers. That means we did indeed see Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco), João Félix (CF), and Fabinho (Brazilian).

Headliners lineup: who made the team?

Last year, the best performers of the year were given the tip by EA SPORTS for the Headliners lineup. All-star footballers like Neymar Jr, Robert Lewandowski, Mohamed Salah, and plenty more huge names graced the star-studded FIFA 20 promo team.

The trend, it seems, is based on how many in-form TOTW cards those players had already raked in, and their on-the-pitch performances too.

This year EA isn’t giving us as many powerhouse cards with Headliners, but Bruno Fernandes, Zaha, and the rest should do just fine, especially if they’re able to bump the stats up over time.

The full list of Headliners Team 1 players is below:

  • Bruno Fernandes (Man U)
  • Fabinho (Liverpool)
  • Ben Yedder (AS Monaco)
  • Wilfred Zaha (Crystal Palace)
  • Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)
  • Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid)
  • Jonathan Bomba (Lille OSC)
  • Henrikh Mkhitaryan
  • Lukas Hradecky (Bayer Leverkusen)
  • Martin Hinteregger (Eintracht Frankfurt)
  • Jordan Amavi (Marseille)

So there you have it ⁠— everything we know about FIFA 21’s next Ultimate Team promo, Headliners, so far. Make sure you keep a few FUT coins in your back pocket; if the event is anything like last year, there’s some cracking cards on the way!

We’ll update this article when the promo begins. As always, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA news, updates, and content.