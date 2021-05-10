How to complete Raul Prime ICON SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost - Dexerto

EA SPORTS released another three Prime ICON SBCs in FIFA Ultimate Team, including one for Raul. Here’s everything you need to know to complete the challenge, including the stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

Raul is the first name that comes to mind when footfall fans think of a Real Madrid legend, and for a good reason. He spent 16 years with Los Blancos and made 741 appearances, which is a record for the club. He also scored 323 goals in that time. The only person to score more is Cristiano Ronaldo.

But it’s not only personal accolades that make him a club legend. He also won multiple titles and cups, including three UEFA Champions League trophies. It’s no surprise, then, that EA SPORTS decided to celebrate his career in the form of a Prime Moments ICON Card.

Raul Prime ICON in-game stats

Raul Prime ICON in-game requirements

Born Legend

RARE Players: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

RARE Players: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Jumbo Silver Players Pack

Die Knappen

Number of players from FC Schalke 04: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Jumbo Gold Pack

El Capitan

Number of players from Real Madrid: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack

National Idol

Number of players from Spain: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

League Finesse

Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

League Legend

Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

Raul Prime ICON in-game cost

FIFA 21’s Prime ICON SBCs are notoriously expensive, but Raul’s is a little cheaper than the others. It will set you back somewhere between 650,000 and 800,000 FUT Coins depending on the platform, which isn’t too bad.

Xbox: 660,000

660,000 Playstation: 650,000

650,000 PC: 800,000

Raul Prime ICON in-game solutions

If you want to complete the Raul Prime ICON SBC, you’ll need to make 7 squads in total, which is surprisingly less than the others.

However, it’s still a big commitment. So, to make things easier for you, here are some of the cheapest possible solutions needed to complete each of the requirements. None of them require any loyalty or position change cards,

Born Legend

Rising Star

Die Knappen

El Capitan

National Idol

League Finesse

League Legend

Raul’s Prime ICON SBC isn’t a walk in the park to complete. However, the good news is that it’s available until June 25, which should give you plenty of time to get it done.

For more FIFA 21 news, leaks, and promo coverage, be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK and @FUTWatch.