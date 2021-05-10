How to complete Raul Prime ICON SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost - Dexerto

EA SPORTS released another three Prime ICON SBCs in FIFA Ultimate Team, including one for Raul. Here’s everything you need to know to complete the challenge, including the stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.
Raul is the first name that comes to mind when footfall fans think of a Real Madrid legend, and for a good reason. He spent 16 years with Los Blancos and made 741 appearances, which is a record for the club. He also scored 323 goals in that time. The only person to score more is Cristiano Ronaldo.
But it’s not only personal accolades that make him a club legend. He also won multiple titles and cups, including three UEFA Champions League trophies. It’s no surprise, then, that EA SPORTS decided to celebrate his career in the form of a Prime Moments ICON Card.
Advertisement
Raul Prime ICON in-game stats
Raul Prime ICON in-game requirements
Born Legend
- RARE Players: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Bronze
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
- RARE Players: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Silver
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Jumbo Silver Players Pack
Die Knappen
- Number of players from FC Schalke 04: Min 1
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 80
- Team Chemistry: Min 80
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Jumbo Gold Pack
El Capitan
- Number of players from Real Madrid: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 75
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack
National Idol
- Number of players from Spain: Min 1
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 70
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack
League Finesse
- Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 65
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack
League Legend
- Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 87
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack
Raul Prime ICON in-game cost
FIFA 21’s Prime ICON SBCs are notoriously expensive, but Raul’s is a little cheaper than the others. It will set you back somewhere between 650,000 and 800,000 FUT Coins depending on the platform, which isn’t too bad.
- Xbox: 660,000
- Playstation:650,000
- PC: 800,000
Raul Prime ICON in-game solutions
If you want to complete the Raul Prime ICON SBC, you’ll need to make 7 squads in total, which is surprisingly less than the others.
However, it’s still a big commitment. So, to make things easier for you, here are some of the cheapest possible solutions needed to complete each of the requirements. None of them require any loyalty or position change cards,
Advertisement
Born Legend
Rising Star
Die Knappen
El Capitan
National Idol
League Finesse
League Legend
Raul’s Prime ICON SBC isn’t a walk in the park to complete. However, the good news is that it’s available until June 25, which should give you plenty of time to get it done.
For more FIFA 21 news, leaks, and promo coverage, be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK and @FUTWatch.