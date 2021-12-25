How to complete Philippe Coutinho FIFA 22 Winter Wildcard SBC: Cost & solutions

EA SPORTS have released a new SBC for the Winter Wildcard promo in FIFA 22 for Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho. Here’s all the info you’ll need to knock it out, along with an option to pick it up on loan.

FIFA 22’s popular FUTMAS promo has gotten another face-lift after EA SPORTS kicked off the game’s new Christmas event Winter Wildcards on December 17.

Winter Wildcard items receive permanent boosts inspired by past, present, and potential future FUT player upgrades, and Coutinho comes in at a highly decent 88 OVR.

Not only does it have 89 Dribbling and 87 Pace, it also boasts a 5-star Skills Moves. Let’s take a look at the full stats, before going over requirements and more.

FIFA 22 Philippe Coutinho Winter Wildcard SBC

Philippe Coutinho Winter Wildcard in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Coutinho Winter Wildcard SBC

There’s three sets of requirements you’ll need to complete to unlock Coutinho’s new Winter Wildcard promo item in FIFA 22. This is part of the appeal, as it’s not a very costly one either.

All of the requirements for each are listed below, along with a cheap solution.

Tactical Emulation

Number of players from FC Barcelona: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Solution

Brazil

Number of players from Brazil: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Solution

LaLiga

Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 55

Team Chemistry: Min 55 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Mega Pack

Solution

FIFA 22 Coutinho Winter Wildcard SBC price

Altogether, this SBC to unlock FIFA 22’s Coutinho Winter Wildcard item will cost you around 207,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 194,000 on Xbox, and 218,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

As always, the FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these costs could very well end up changing slightly when you complete these SBCs.