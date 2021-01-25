Logo
FIFA

How to complete Paulo Dybala FIFA 21 Player Moments SBC

Published: 25/Jan/2021 11:31

by Jacob Hale
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

EA SPORTS have released a new Squad Building Challenge (SBC), offering players the chance to earn an upgraded Paulo Dybala FIFA 21 card, celebrating one of his most prolific moments in his career to date.

Celebrating his superb assist combination for a goal in Coppa Italia 19/20, presumably the brilliant run of play he shared with Higuain against Udinese, Dybala has continued to prove himself as an insane talent.

The Juventus centre forward has become a fan-favorite, and it’s easy to see why, with this SBC showing off just how good he can be.

paulo dybala fifa 21 player moments sbc toty
EA SPORTS
Dybala’s Player Moments SBC arrives around the same time as the huge Team of the Year release.

So, let’s take a look at the required squads and cheapest solutions available to complete this SBC.

Paulo Dybala FIFA 21 Player Moments SBC: Solution & Cost

To unlock this SBC, you’ll have to build out two squads that total to around 190-200k, which isn’t too shabby considering the card you’re getting for it.

These two squads are built around Piemonte Calcio and Serie A, so they shouldn’t be too hard to complete.

Bianconeri

This first squad requires a mix of players replicating Piemonte Calcio’s formation.

  • Players from Piemonte Calcio: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Players in the Squad: 11

In exchange for this squad, you’ll get one Prime Electrum Players Pack.

Cheapest solution:

This is the cheapest solution according to FUTBIN, costing around 70k.

Dybala Player Moments SBC solution
FUTBIN / EA SPORTS
Dybala Player Moments SBC solution.

Serie A TIM

This squad should simply feature players from Serie A.

  • # of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1
  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • # of players in the Squad: 11

In exchange for this squad, you’ll get one Rare Mixed Players Pack.

Cheapest solution:

This is the cheapest solution according to FUTBIN, costing around 125k.

Dybala Player Moments SBC solution
FUTBIN / EA SPORTS
Dybala Player Moments SBC solution.

All in all, this shouldn’t set you back any more than 200k, though we know the market fluctuates a little depending on the popularity of SBCs, so make sure you’ve got enough to cover it.

This Dybala Player Moments SBC comes at the same time as the annual Team of the Year promo, which has seen the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski get major upgrades for their incredible performances across the year.

While Dybala didn’t make the cut, this SBC still seems a reasonable one to complete, especially if you’re not hedging your bets on getting any TOTY cards.

FIFA

FIFA 21 Future Stars countdown LIVE: start time, predictions

Published: 25/Jan/2021 7:21 Updated: 25/Jan/2021 6:38

by Isaac McIntyre
FIFA 21 promo Future Stars is now on its way in Ultimate Team.
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

We’ve seen the best players of today in Team of the Year, and now ⁠— as always ⁠— EA SPORTS is taking FIFA 21 players forward with a look into the possible stars of tomorrow: the “Future Stars” promo is just around the corner in Ultimate Team.

Messi, Ronaldo, Lewandowski. These are some of the many superstars who rule the modern football world, but who is destined to take their place?

Each year, EA SPORTS tips a new bunch of bright young stars, eager-eyed and already proving themselves out on the pitch, that could ascend to world-class status. Some have in the past too: FIFA 21 cover stars Kylian Mbappé, Erling Håland, and Trent Alexander-Arnold have all shot to stardom, to name just a few.

That ‘look forward’ is the popular FUT promo “Future Stars.”

With TOTY in full swing, we should see the flash-forward event arrive soon after ⁠— EA usually drops the exciting super-boosted young team in early February.

Without further ado, here’s what we know about Future Stars 2021 so far.

Breakout Arsenal midfielder Bukayo Saka seems to be a perfect fit for this year's "Future Stars" lineup.
EA SPORTS
Bukayo Saka seems to be a perfect fit for this year’s “Future Stars” lineup.

When will Future Stars 2021 begin?

Team of the Year has officially begun, and that means the next promo ⁠— Future Stars ⁠— should be just around the corner. EA has yet to lock in any dates, but Dexerto expects the first squad will be released in early February at the latest.

The “flashforward” promo often arrives soon after Team of the Year. That should be late January, leaving February 5 as a likely date for Future Stars to begin.

The event should run for two weeks, and end by around mid-February.

Last year also saw EA spread the Future Stars release across two weeks, with two teams. The second FUT squad could drop on February 12.

Either way, the first date confirmation we should get ⁠— outside of leaks ⁠— will be on the Ultimate Team title screen, so keep your eyes peeled! Keep tuned on our Twitter accounts, @UltimateTeamUK and @FutWatch, to see all the breaking news.

Ansu Fati may be handed a terrifying 90-rated card in the next FIFA 21 promo.
EA SPORTS
Ansu Fati may be handed a terrifying 90-rated card in the next FIFA 21 promo.

Future Stars: who makes 2021 promo team?

Who is eligible?

EA SPORTS picks the team from the “hottest breakthrough prospects” currently playing in world football. Players must be 23 years old, or younger, and have shown “high potential” but not yet established themselves as global superstars.

The FIFA 21 publishers usually sway towards popular clubs. Barcelona, Madrid, Liverpool, Dortmund, and Chelsea have enjoyed the lion’s share in recent years.

How does EA SPORTS pick ratings?

Each year’s Future Stars upgrades are determined by the chosen player’s Career Mode potential rating. EA SPORTS usually plays around with this slightly, but they are usually quite close to that magical “top rank” rating in the single-player mode.

For example, Bukayo Saka would be ‘87’ rated if selected.

Our top ‘Future Stars’ predictions

With all that being said, here’s some of our top picks (and potential ratings). We’ve included a fair few, in case EA SPORTS splits the promo again:

  • Ansu Fati (Barcelona) ⁠— 92
  • Ruben Dias (Manchester City) ⁠— 87
  • Takefusa Kubo (Getafe) ⁠— 88
  • Jérémy Doku (Anderlecht) ⁠— 86
  • González López (Barcelona) ⁠— 90
  • Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) ⁠— 87
  • Antony (Ajax) ⁠— 88
  • Illan Meslier (Leeds) ⁠— 85
  • Curtis Jones (Liverpool) ⁠— 87
  • Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes) ⁠— 89
  • Sandro Tonali (Milan) ⁠— 89
  • Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) ⁠— 89
  • Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) ⁠— 86
  • Tariq Lamptey (Brighton) ⁠— 85
  • Dominik Szoboszlai (Salzburg) ⁠— 90
  • Jude Bellingham (Dortmund) ⁠— 88
  • Reece James (Chelsea) ⁠— 87
Reece James is one of the brightest English prospects we've seen in the Premier League in some time.
EA SPORTS
Reece James is one of the brightest English prospects we’ve seen in some time.

So there you have it ⁠— everything we know about FIFA 21’s “flashforward” Future Stars promo so far. This is one of the funnest events on the FUT calendar, so make sure you’re all ready with plenty of packs, coins, and SBC fodder.

We’ll update this article when the promo begins. As always, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA news, updates, and content.