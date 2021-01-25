How to complete Paulo Dybala FIFA 21 Player Moments SBC

EA SPORTS have released a new Squad Building Challenge (SBC), offering players the chance to earn an upgraded Paulo Dybala FIFA 21 card, celebrating one of his most prolific moments in his career to date.

Celebrating his superb assist combination for a goal in Coppa Italia 19/20, presumably the brilliant run of play he shared with Higuain against Udinese, Dybala has continued to prove himself as an insane talent.

The Juventus centre forward has become a fan-favorite, and it’s easy to see why, with this SBC showing off just how good he can be.

So, let’s take a look at the required squads and cheapest solutions available to complete this SBC.

Paulo Dybala FIFA 21 Player Moments SBC: Solution & Cost

To unlock this SBC, you’ll have to build out two squads that total to around 190-200k, which isn’t too shabby considering the card you’re getting for it.

These two squads are built around Piemonte Calcio and Serie A, so they shouldn’t be too hard to complete.

Bianconeri

This first squad requires a mix of players replicating Piemonte Calcio’s formation.

Players from Piemonte Calcio: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Players in the Squad: 11

In exchange for this squad, you’ll get one Prime Electrum Players Pack.

Cheapest solution:

This is the cheapest solution according to FUTBIN, costing around 70k.

Serie A TIM

This squad should simply feature players from Serie A.

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

In exchange for this squad, you’ll get one Rare Mixed Players Pack.

Cheapest solution:

This is the cheapest solution according to FUTBIN, costing around 125k.

All in all, this shouldn’t set you back any more than 200k, though we know the market fluctuates a little depending on the popularity of SBCs, so make sure you’ve got enough to cover it.

This Dybala Player Moments SBC comes at the same time as the annual Team of the Year promo, which has seen the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski get major upgrades for their incredible performances across the year.

While Dybala didn’t make the cut, this SBC still seems a reasonable one to complete, especially if you’re not hedging your bets on getting any TOTY cards.