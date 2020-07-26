How to complete Palacio Flashback SBC in FIFA 20: solution & cost

Rodrigo Palacio is the latest footballer to get his own FIFA 20 Flashback SBC, and we have all the info you need to know about getting your hands on the former Inter Milan star.

Even though FIFA 20 is deep into its lifespan and we’ve started to get reveals for FIFA 21, EA is still putting out plenty of new content.

Advertisement

While the mysterious Pre-Season promo has already generated a ton of interest for what could be coming next, FUT in F20 is still going on, with Rodrigo Palacio next in line for his own Flashback card.

Now let's get into everything you'll need to know to add this highly decent 94-rated striker card to your club, including cost, requirements, and the cheapest SBC solutions.

Advertisement

Flashback Rodrigo Palacio stats

Rodrigo comes equipped with the stacked stats that you would expect to see from a 94-rated striker; 97 Dribbling, 94 Shooting, and 95 Pace make him a major threat any time he's on the attacking side of the pitch.

Only a 90 Passing with a 70 Long Pass thrown in doesn't exactly make him the best for setting up an attack, and a paltry 64 Defending is what you'd expect from a striker of any quality. If you use him as intended though, these shouldn't be too much of an issue.

Rodrigo Palacio Flashback requirements and price

For such a stacked card, you might expect a few SBCs to complete, but that's not the case here. There's only one you'll have to build to unlock it.

Advertisement

Read More: EA SPORTS give update on bugged gold players in FIFA 20

Price-wise, this single SBC will run you around 100,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 102,000 on Xbox, and 113,000 on Origin PC according to FUTBIN.

Flashback Rodrigo Palacio

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Flashback Rodrigo Palacio celebrating his 2013/2014 Season

Flashback Rodrigo Palacio cheapest solutions

Now that we know an 84-rated squad is all we need, we can take a look at some of the cheapest available team options that can be used to complete it.

Advertisement

The following solutions are the cheapest we've been able to find so far using the FUTBIN database, and they could help you even get under the roughly 100,000 FUT coin price point we mentioned earlier.

If you want to complete this SBC before it's gone don't delay one bit, because it will only be around for two more days until Tuesday, July 28.