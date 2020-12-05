How to complete Oxlade-Chamberlain FIFA 21 Moments SBC: solutions & cost - Dexerto

EA Sports has rolled out a new Moments Squad Building Challenge for Liverpool midfielder Alexander Oxlade-Chamberlain, and we’ve got everything you need to know to complete it as quickly and cheaply as possible.

The English player’s new SBC celebrates his amazing goal vs. Belgian club K.R.C. Genk in the UCL 2019-20 Season, and he had plenty to choose from, scoring multiple times in the match.

Below, we’ll take a look at the stats, along with what exactly you need to do to knock the challenges out, and the total price this card will set you back.

There are three separate challenges to complete for Oxlade-Chamberlain’s SBC, named Liverpool, Premier League and Top Form, respectively. Altogether they’ll set you back roughly 390,000 to 460,000 FUT Coins too, depending on your platform.

That’s not cheap no matter how you slice it, though you will get some packs for your troubles as well. If you do decide to take it on we’ve got the requirements and solutions listed down below.

Liverpool

Number of players from Liverpool: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Premier League

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Top Form

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Number of players in the Squad: 11

We’ll be updating this story with solutions to each challenge as soon as they become available, so be sure to check back shortly for the full rundown.

Time really shouldn’t be an issue with this SBC, as you have roughly a month until January 3 to get it done. While it is pricey for an 85 OVR, you do get three packs as rewards — definitely something to consider if you’re on the fence.

