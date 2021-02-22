Logo
How to complete Oleksandr Zinchenko FIFA 21 Showdown SBC

Published: 22/Feb/2021 13:19

by Connor Bennett
Zinchenko showdown SBC card in FIFA 21
The Champions League Showdown SBCs are back in FIFA 21, with Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko getting a boosted card. Here’s what you need to know. 

Over the years, Ultimate Team has started to follow real-world football closer than ever. There are plenty of promos, new cards, objectives, and squad building challenges to play with when something changes in real-life football.

With the Champions League and Europa League returning, Road to the Final cards will start to be boosted once again, but there’s also new content to get your hands on.

That includes a Showdown SBC for the Manchester City vs Borussia Monchengladbach Champions League tie with some nice new cards on offer.

The City youngster has some of the best potential in FIFA.

Showdown Zinchenko SBC requirements

Versatile youngster Oleksandr Zinchenko represents the City side of things, while the experienced Patrick Herrmann has been given an SBC for Monchengladbach.

The SBCs are pretty simple, but we’re focusing on Zinchecko here. To get his 85-rated left-back card, you’ll need to build one City-themed team and one Premier League-themed squad.

The kicker is, though, that neither team is low rated. On the City side, you’ll need to give up at least one Team of the Week card, whereas the Premier League team must be at least 86 overall.

  • Manchester City: Min. 1 TOTW card, Min. 1 Manchester City player, Min. 84 Squad Rating, Min. 75 Team Chemistry
  • Premier League: Min. 1 Premier League player, Min. 86 Squad Rating, Min. 70 Team Chemistry

Showdown Zinchenko SBC cost & cheap solutions

Now, if you’ve got some fodder cards to hand over for this SBC, then fair play, but most players will be digging deep into their Ultimate Team coins for this one.

According to FUTBin, Zinchenko’s SBC costs between 317,000 to 380,000 coins depending on the platform you play on. However, we’ve got a solution for both challenges that should save you some coins.

FIFA players for Zinchenko SBC FIFA players for Zinchenko SBC

If you want to get your hands on the Ukrainian’s tasty card, you will have to act fast. It’s only going to be around until just before the first leg kicks off on Wednesday, February 24.

Additionally, if you do pick him up, be sure to let us know how the young left-back gets on in-game by tweeting us over on Twitter – UltimateTeamUK.

FIFA Ultimate Team quiz: 10 questions on the history of FUT

Published: 22/Feb/2021 9:57

by David Purcell
FIFA Ultimate Team history
EA SPORTS has enjoyed tremendous success with FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, but the current version of the game mode is very different to how FUT Founders found it all those years ago. 

It first started up back in 2009 and around that time, there was a craze for all things card collecting. Football fans, or the younger audience at least, had grown up collecting football stickers, Shootouts, Match Attax, and other card-based games.

Naturally, EA took that concept – one adored by its community – and transformed it into a fully-fledged game mode. It’s now by far the biggest revenue stream they have, raking in 40% more in 2020 from it compared to 2019, according to their own sales figures.

With opening packs still creating a buzz today as they did over a decade ago, let’s test your knowledge on FUT. From nostalgia to the modern-day, our quiz has got it all…

Take our FIFA Ultimate Team quiz!

In 2021, FIFA 21 has expanded its capabilities massively. EA works on each of its game modes to make improvements each year, with decisions sometimes adored by the fanbase and – let’s be frank – leave a sour taste in the mouths of others.

FIFA 21 Etoo ICON
Ultimate Team has evolved over time. ICONS used to go by another name, Legends, and were Xbox exclusive at one point.

There’s Pro Clubs, VOLTA Football, Career Mode, and a number of other modes for the community to enjoy. While they might not all get the attention their respective player bases deserve in annual updates, one thing is for certain: Ultimate Team is still thriving.

FUT attracts the biggest Twitch and YouTube creators. It draws the biggest audiences. The esports side of FIFA is built around it. And if you’ve been on the same ride we have in seeing how it’s evolved over the years, you should be well equipped to add another win to your record with this quiz. Good luck!