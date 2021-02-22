How to complete Oleksandr Zinchenko FIFA 21 Showdown SBC

The Champions League Showdown SBCs are back in FIFA 21, with Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko getting a boosted card. Here’s what you need to know.

Over the years, Ultimate Team has started to follow real-world football closer than ever. There are plenty of promos, new cards, objectives, and squad building challenges to play with when something changes in real-life football.

With the Champions League and Europa League returning, Road to the Final cards will start to be boosted once again, but there’s also new content to get your hands on.

That includes a Showdown SBC for the Manchester City vs Borussia Monchengladbach Champions League tie with some nice new cards on offer.

Showdown Zinchenko SBC requirements

Versatile youngster Oleksandr Zinchenko represents the City side of things, while the experienced Patrick Herrmann has been given an SBC for Monchengladbach.

The SBCs are pretty simple, but we’re focusing on Zinchecko here. To get his 85-rated left-back card, you’ll need to build one City-themed team and one Premier League-themed squad.

The kicker is, though, that neither team is low rated. On the City side, you’ll need to give up at least one Team of the Week card, whereas the Premier League team must be at least 86 overall.

Manchester City : Min. 1 TOTW card, Min. 1 Manchester City player, Min. 84 Squad Rating, Min. 75 Team Chemistry

: Min. 1 TOTW card, Min. 1 Manchester City player, Min. 84 Squad Rating, Min. 75 Team Chemistry Premier League: Min. 1 Premier League player, Min. 86 Squad Rating, Min. 70 Team Chemistry

Showdown Zinchenko SBC cost & cheap solutions

Now, if you’ve got some fodder cards to hand over for this SBC, then fair play, but most players will be digging deep into their Ultimate Team coins for this one.

According to FUTBin, Zinchenko’s SBC costs between 317,000 to 380,000 coins depending on the platform you play on. However, we’ve got a solution for both challenges that should save you some coins.

If you want to get your hands on the Ukrainian’s tasty card, you will have to act fast. It’s only going to be around until just before the first leg kicks off on Wednesday, February 24.

Additionally, if you do pick him up, be sure to let us know how the young left-back gets on in-game by tweeting us over on Twitter – UltimateTeamUK.