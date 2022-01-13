How to complete Muriel & Darmian FIFA 22 Showdown SBC: Solution & cost

EA SPORTS have added yet another Showdown SBC to FIFA 22, and this time it’s Inter Milan’s Matteo Darmian and Bergamo Calco’s (Atalanta) Luis Muriel going head to head. Here are cheap solutions to both SBCs and how much it will set you back.

Atalanta vs Inter Milan is a huge clash at the top of the Serie A table, taking place on January 16. EA SPORTS has decided to celebrate the occasion with another one of its popular Showdown SBCs.

These unique challenges reward players with a star from each team, who can be upgraded based on the outcome of the match. This time around, it’s right back Matteo Darmian and pacey striker Luis Muriel that have been selected for a FIFA 22 Showdown SBC.

As we head into Team of the Year, either one of these cards could be perfect for helping you grind more packs. Here’s how to complete each one, along with how much it will cost.

FIFA 22 Darmian Showdown stats

Sometimes, with Showdown cards, you’re hoping for the upgrade to come through to make them useable. This is far from the case with Matteo Darmian when you look at his stats on FUTBIN.

With a respectable 91 pace and very high defensive stats, he is already well worth completing – even if Inter doesn’t manage to win. He also boats five-star weak foot, which is extremely unusual for a defender.

FIFA 22 Muriel Showdown stats

In a meta that revolves around speed, Luis Muriel is the perfect striker for FIFA 22. His pace can easily be buffed to 99 with the right chemistry style, and he has the dribbling capacity to make chances for himself.

If Atalanta can manage a win, or even a draw, we’re looking at one of FIFA 22’s most overpowered strikers here.

FIFA 22 Darmian Showdown SBC requirements & solution

Players are being asked to turn in two squads to earn Matteo Darmian’s Showdown card. You’ll want to find the cheapest possible way to complete them, especially if you’re planning on bagging both of the Serie A stars.

Here’s the full list of requirements for Showdown Darmian, as well as the cheapest solution we could find.

Tactical Emulation

Number of players from Inter Milan: Min 1

Min 1 In Form Players: Min 1

Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

11 Reward: Premium Mixed Players Pack

Solution

Serie A TIM

Number of players from Serie A: Min 1

Min 1 In Form Players: Min 1

Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Min 65 Number of players in the Squad: 11

11 Reward: Rare Electrum Players Pack

Solution

FIFA 22 Muriel Showdown SBC requirements & solution

Tactical Emulation

Number of players from Atalanta: Min 1

Min 1 In Form Players: Min 1

Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

11 Reward: Premium Mixed Players Pack

Solution

Serie A TIM

Number of players from Serie A: Min 1

Min 1 In Form Players: Min 1

Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Min 65 Number of players in the Squad: 11

11 Reward: Rare Electrum Players Pack

Solution

FIFA 22 Darmian & Muriel Showdown SBC price

The two sets of SBCs have very similar requirements, so it’s no surprise that the cost for both isn’t too far apart. According to FUTBIN, both are clocking in at around 140,000-150,000 coins, most of which comes from the 86-rated squads.

Even though only one of them can receive the full +2 upgrade, these cards are both strong enough to crack the first team as they are. While it will certainly set you back a fair amount to complete both of them, it could be a worthy investment if you have plenty of fodder in your club.

In fact, if you’re running an Italian league team, these two are a must.

There you have it, that was was how to bag yourself Showdown Darmian and Muriel. For more of the latest news and guides, be sure to head over to our FIFA page!