How to complete Mkhitaryan RTTF SBC in FIFA 20: solution & cost

As part of the FIFA 20 Pre-Season promo, a new Europa League Road to the Final SBC for Roma midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been released, and we've got the requirements, cheapest solutions, in-game stats and everything else you need to complete it.
With the UEFA Europa League set to resume in August, the Road to the Final cards are now relevant again in Ultimate Team, and EA SPORTS are actually adding more of those live items into the game.
Days after announcing the new Pre-Season promo in FUT 20 on July 29, EA has added a new RTTF SBC for Henrikh Mkhitaryan ahead of Roma's upcoming second leg match against Sevilla.
If Roma can come out on top of the current first leg tie between the two teams and advance to the quarterfinals, Mkhitaryan's card will receive a substantial boost and continue to do so until La Lupa is eliminated or win the entire competition.
Mkhitaryan Road to the Final SBC in-game stats
Stats for Mkhitaryan's 93-rated RTTF SBC card.
Before we get into requirements and solutions, let's take a look at what exactly you'll be getting out of Mkhitaryan when you unlock him. Pace, Shooting, Passing and Dribbling are all in the low 90s, but only 82 physical means the Armenian is better suited to rely on his quickness than being able to bully other players.
Physical aside, these stats make this high-tier card definitely worth considering. His only stats not in the green all have to do with defending, and that's not what you'll be using the Armenian for anyway.
Mkhitaryan RTTF SBC requirements, solutions, cost
But this impressive stat line won't be coming at a massive bargain. The SBC will run you anywhere from 93,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 95,000 on Xbox, and 104,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN. That said, there is only one squad that you have to build for this challenge, and the requirements are pretty simple and easy to meet.
Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1
Squad Rating: Min 84
Team Chemistry: Min 80
Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: Europa League Road to The Final Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
Here are the cheapest solutions we've found that don't require loyalty or the use of position-change cards.
The cheapest current solution for Mkhitaryan's RTTF SBC, according to FUTBIN.
Another cheap solution for Mkhitaryan's RTTF SBC in FIFA 20 FUT.
One more cheap solution to Mkhitaryan's RTTF SBC in FIFA 20 FUT.
If you need to beef up your midfield, completing this SBC seems like an obvious choice, but if you're still not sure about it, you have until Wednesday, August 5 to finish it before Sevilla and Roma face off on Thursday, August 6.
