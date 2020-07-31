How to complete Mkhitaryan RTTF SBC in FIFA 20: solution & cost

As part of the FIFA 20 Pre-Season promo, a new Europa League Road to the Final SBC for Roma midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been released, and we've got the requirements, cheapest solutions, in-game stats and everything else you need to complete it.

With the UEFA Europa League set to resume in August, the Road to the Final cards are now relevant again in Ultimate Team, and EA SPORTS are actually adding more of those live items into the game.

Days after announcing the new Pre-Season promo in FUT 20 on July 29, EA has added a new RTTF SBC for Henrikh Mkhitaryan ahead of Roma's upcoming second leg match against Sevilla.

If Roma can come out on top of the current first leg tie between the two teams and advance to the quarterfinals, Mkhitaryan's card will receive a substantial boost and continue to do so until La Lupa is eliminated or win the entire competition.

Mkhitaryan Road to the Final SBC in-game stats