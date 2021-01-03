Logo
How to complete Milinkovic-Savic Headliners SBC in FIFA 21: cheapest solutions & cost

Published: 3/Jan/2021 18:42

by Bill Cooney
EA Sports

EA Sports has released a new Headliners SBC for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and we’ve got all the info including requirements, stats, solutions, and more you need to unlock it quickly and easily.

Savic has been making a reputation for himself as an unselfish player as of late, steadily climbing up the Serie A Assist board during the 2020 season.

His new Headliners card is a stacked 88 OVR that could definitely help out with any Italian top league team you’re putting together. So, let’s take a look at the stats, along with price, requirements, and solutions.

Milinkovic-Savic Headliners SBC in-game Stats

In-game stats for Milinkovic-Savic’s new Headliners card.

Milinkovic-Savic Headliners SBC price & solution

There are two different Squad Building Challenges you have to complete in order to unlock Savic’s new card, called Lazio and Serie A TIM. Altogether they should run you around 160,000 to 180,000 FUT Coins to complete, depending on your platform.

As an added bonus, you’ll also receive a pack as a reward for completing each of the requirements, which are all listed below:

Lazio

  • Number of players from Lazio: Min 1
  • In Form Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 82
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Premium Electrum Players Pack

Serie A TIM

  • Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1
  • In Form Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Milinkovic-Savic Headliners SBC solutions

Be sure to check back soon as we’ll be updating this story with solutions to each of the requirements above as soon as they become available. To make things even easier, none of them will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

If you want to knock out this SBC and claim the 88-OVR Serb for yourself, you have a week (7 days) until Sunday, January 10 to do so.

Steven Bergwijn’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team squad revealed with 6 ICONs

Published: 3/Jan/2021 14:20

by Jacob Hale
Tottenham Hotspur winger Steven Bergwijn has had his FIFA 21 Ultimate Team starting XI revealed again, and it’s fair to say he’s upgraded it quite considerably since we first brought it to you in November. 

Like the rest of us, Bergwijn clearly likes to play a bit of FUT to wind down, which is especially needed after coming up against a high energy Leeds United.

His earlier team was actually one of the weaker pro player XIs we’ve brought you, with a fairly standard back four. However, he has made some serious upgrades across the interim period, with 3 ICONs becoming 6. His own 99 OVR pro player still features at the LW position, but defensive changes galore mean his new XI is far better than his old one.

Steven Bergwijn Tottenham celebration FIFA 21 Harry Kane
Steven Bergwijn became a favorite among Spurs fans, but has struggled for consistent minutes this season.

His updated XI was posted to Reddit by u/BeatySwallocks, who explained that one of his friends came up against Bergwijn on Saturday afternoon. He is still rocking the defensive 4-3-3 defensive formation, and his attacking three also remains unchanged.

Bergwijn’s pro player card is at LW, alongside R9 Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Needless to say, it’s a very scary attacking lineup. However, behind the front three is where the changes become clear.

Patrick Vieira and Ruud Gullit join Eusebio across midfield, while the back five has been completely changed. Arsenal rival Hector Bellerin sees his 85 OVR objective card come in at RB, and Canadian speedster Alphonso Davies is drafted in at LB.

Rather bizarrely given the ICONs and superstars, Nick Pope’s standard card finds itself in goal. No disrespect intended to Nick Pope (he’s established himself as a solid GK option for any budget), but we’d expect better given the talent all over the pitch.

Below is a full comparison of his two teams, so you can see exactly what’s changed and where:

Position  Original XI New XI
GK Hugo Lloris – 87 Nick Pope – 82
RB Nelson Semedo – 83 Hector Bellerin – 85
LB Ferland Mendy – 83 Alphonso Davies – 86
CB Virgil Van Dijk – 90 Paolo Maldini – 92
CB Raphael Varane – 86 Carlos Alberto – 87
CDM N’Golo Kante – 88 Patrick Vieira – 88
CDM Ruud Gullit – 90 Ruud Gullit – 90
CM Eusebio – 91 Eusebio – 91
LW Steven Bergwijn – 99 Steven Bergwijn – 99
RW Lionel Messi – 93 Lionel Messi – 93
ST R9 Ronaldo – 94 R9 Ronaldo – 94

While other players, such as Erling Haaland, have teams stacked full of untouchable ICONs, Bergwijn has been a little more realistic with his team. We would like to see an upgrade to his goalkeeper – we’re not quite sure why he got rid of teammate Lloris in goal, perhaps he upset him in training?

It’s nice to see Jose Mourinho return in the manager role, though, even if there’s no room for any other Tottenham faces.