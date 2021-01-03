How to complete Milinkovic-Savic Headliners SBC in FIFA 21: cheapest solutions & cost

EA Sports has released a new Headliners SBC for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and we’ve got all the info including requirements, stats, solutions, and more you need to unlock it quickly and easily.

Savic has been making a reputation for himself as an unselfish player as of late, steadily climbing up the Serie A Assist board during the 2020 season.

His new Headliners card is a stacked 88 OVR that could definitely help out with any Italian top league team you’re putting together. So, let’s take a look at the stats, along with price, requirements, and solutions.

Milinkovic-Savic Headliners SBC in-game Stats

Milinkovic-Savic Headliners SBC price & solution

There are two different Squad Building Challenges you have to complete in order to unlock Savic’s new card, called Lazio and Serie A TIM. Altogether they should run you around 160,000 to 180,000 FUT Coins to complete, depending on your platform.

As an added bonus, you’ll also receive a pack as a reward for completing each of the requirements, which are all listed below:

Lazio

Number of players from Lazio: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 82

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Premium Electrum Players Pack

Serie A TIM

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Milinkovic-Savic Headliners SBC solutions

Be sure to check back soon as we’ll be updating this story with solutions to each of the requirements above as soon as they become available. To make things even easier, none of them will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

If you want to knock out this SBC and claim the 88-OVR Serb for yourself, you have a week (7 days) until Sunday, January 10 to do so.

As always, be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA updates, and if you do unlock Savic, send us a clip to show us how he’s worked out for you!