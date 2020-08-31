How to complete Matuidi Flashback SBC in FIFA 20: Solution & Cost

France midfielder Blaise Matuidi has had his time at Paris Saint-Germain honored with a new Flashback SBC card in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team. Here, we'll show you how to get the card for the cheapest price.

The defensive midfield player has enjoyed a successful career, playing for not just PSG but also Juventus and now plays for David Beckham's very own Inter Miami, after securing a move this August.

Advertisement

Those who like to delve into the past for big memories on the pitch will have had their eyes light up for this week's FUT 20 content, too. EA SPORTS added a new 95-rated card and we're going to look at how to get it.

So, let's jump right into the requirements, cost, and the cheapest solution for this Squad Builder.

Advertisement

Deadline and requirements

If you want to add this high-rated card to your squad, watch out for its expiry date. It will be removed from the game on September 9, so make sure you get the coins together to pay for it before then.

A full list of requirements can be found below, and it doesn't look like a tough one.

Players from France: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Players in the Squad: 11

Cost and solution

For this challenge, according to the ever-updating FUTBIN database, it will cost around 60,000 to 70,000 FUT coins depending on which platform you play on.

Advertisement

We have picked a possible solution below, which should be one of the cheapest you can use too.

In-game stats

This might be one of the best cards to enter this year's Ultimate Team so far, with content creators like NepentheZ encouraging players to complete this challenge. At that price as well, you can't complain.

He posted a shot of the card's in-game stats, saying: "I don't care what month of the year it is, that Matuidi card is flames."

Advertisement

I don't care what month of the year it is, that Matuidi card is flames.#FUT20



83 Rated Squad, 1 French Player, 50 Chem. Get it done! pic.twitter.com/a4CbwgCEBn — NepentheZ (@NepentheZ) August 30, 2020

Highlights from the card's stats include 99 stamina, 86 strength, 98 defensive awareness, 88 sprint speed, 93 acceleration, among other things. The perfect defensive mid, on paper at least.

So, will you be adding Matuidi Flashback to your collection? Let us know @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter.