How to complete Marcos Alonso Flashback SBCs in FIFA 20

FIFA 20 Ultimate Team players can now celebrate Marcos Alonso's previous inclusion in Team of the Season, with two brand new Flashback Squad Building Challenges (SBC) to complete.

As many Chelsea fans will remember, the Spaniard was part of the FUT 17 TOTS after a sparkling campaign with the South West London club. The Blues scooped their fifth Premier League title that season, with Antonio Conte at the helm.

With this celebratory SBC, EA have done things a little differently. Players have the option to go for a brand new 88-rated version of Alonso by completing the normal challenge, or instead pay a bit extra and grab themselves the premium 90-rated LWB card. No matter which one you have eyes on, we have got you covered.

Flashback Marcos Alonso SBC in FIFA 20: Normal & Premium

In-game stats and deadline

To help you decide which one you would like to unlock, let's look at the differences in statistics.

Clearly, the higher overall version has some nice upgrades like higher pace, with one having 82 acceleration and the other having 90, as well as 86 and 78 sprint speed respectively.

As seen above, there is no expiry on the 90-rated version SBC, meaning that players have time to get their hands on enough cash to be able to buy it. However, the 88-rated version does close off on May 6, 2020.

Alonso Flashback SBC requirements: Normal & Premium

As these are two separate challenges, the requirements also differ. For the normal challenge (88), you're going to need to build just one team, whereas the premium (90) requires two.

Normal SBC

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Premium SBC: La Furia Roja (Team 1)

Number of players from Spain: Min 1

In-form or Moments Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Premium Gold Players Pack

Premium SBC: Premier League (Team 2)

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Rare Electrum Players Pack

Cost and solutions

Depending on which one you're after and what platform you play FIFA on, the cost varies. For the normal challenge, FUTBIN estimates it will set you back around 80,000 to 90,000 coins to complete. With the premium SBC, however, the amount you will need to lay out is much higher – estimated between 255,000 and 275,000 coins.

On that basis, it's pretty much just down to whether or not you think – based on the in-game stats – that the upgrade is worth the extra cash. Solutions for all can be found below.

Normal Alonso Flashback SBC solution

Premium Alonso Flashback SBC solutions

This one is broken into two challenges, with the first being La Furia Roja, and the second being for the Premier League.

This solution is for the La Furia Roja set.

It's not really for us to say which of these challenges is the most worthwhile, so we'll let you decide. The upside of the premium challenge is that you pick up rewards packs along the way, but it's more expensive, so it's worth weighing up your options before settling.

Once you have made your mind up, though, feel free to share your in-game snaps with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK. Until next time, feel free to check out our guides for the Premier League SBC, Player Moments Diogo Jota, and others.