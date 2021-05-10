How to complete Marcel Desailly Prime ICON SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost - Dexerto

EA SPORTS released another three Prime ICON SBCs in FIFA Ultimate Team, including one for Marcel Desailly. Here’s everything you need to know to complete the challenge, including the stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.
Marcel Desailly was one of the all-time greatest center-backs and defensive midfielders in football history. The iconic Frenchman’s career spanned 20 years and saw him win a UEFA Champions League with Marseille before moving on to A.C Milan, where he won several titles and another UEFA Champions League.
However, that was only the begging. He also won an FA Cup with Chelsea and the 1998 World Cup, and Euro 2000 with France. For that reason, it’s no surprise EA SPORTS decided to celebrate his career in the form of a Prime Moments ICON Card.
Marcel Desailly Prime ICON in-game stats
Marcel Desailly Prime ICON in-game requirements
Born Legend
- RARE Players: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Bronze
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
- RARE Players: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Silver
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Jumbo Silver Pack
Top-notch
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 83
- Team Chemistry: Min 80
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Jumbo Gold Pack
Rossoneri
- Number of players from Milan: Min 1
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 84
- Team Chemistry: Min 75
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Gold Players Pack
The Rock
- Number of players from Chelsea: Min 1
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 70
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
National Idol
- Number of players from France: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 65
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack
League Finesse
- Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 87
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack
League Legend
- Number of players from Premier League: Min 1
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 87
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 88
- Team Chemistry: Min 45
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack
Marcel Desailly Prime ICON in-game cost
FIFA 21’s Prime ICON SBCs are notoriously expensive, and Marcel Desailly’s isn’t any different. It will set you back somewhere between 1,100,000 and 1,400,000 FUT Coins depending on the platform you’re on.
- Xbox: 1,100,000
- PlayStation:1,100,000
- PC: 1,400,000
Marcel Desailly Prime ICON in-game solutions
If you want to complete the Marcel Desailly Prime ICON SBC, you’ll need to make 12 squads in total, which is more than the average one. However, it’s no surprise given the quality of the card.
Here are some of the cheapest possible solutions needed to complete each of the requirements. In addition, none of them will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete, which should make things even easier for you.
Born Legend
Rising Star
Top-notch
Rossoneri
The Rock
National Idol
League Finesse
League Legend
88-Rated Squad
Marcel Desailly’s Prime ICON SBC isn’t the easiest to complete. However, the good news is that it’s available until June 25, which should give you plenty of time to get it done.
