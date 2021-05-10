 How to complete Marcel Desailly Prime ICON SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost - Dexerto
How to complete Marcel Desailly Prime ICON SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost

Published: 10/May/2021 5:02

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Marcel Desailly FIFA 21 Prime ICON SBC
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

EA SPORTS released another three Prime ICON SBCs in FIFA Ultimate Team, including one for Marcel Desailly. Here’s everything you need to know to complete the challenge, including the stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

Marcel Desailly was one of the all-time greatest center-backs and defensive midfielders in football history. The iconic Frenchman’s career spanned 20 years and saw him win a UEFA Champions League with Marseille before moving on to A.C Milan, where he won several titles and another UEFA Champions League.

However, that was only the begging. He also won an FA Cup with Chelsea and the 1998 World Cup, and Euro 2000 with France. For that reason, it’s no surprise EA SPORTS decided to celebrate his career in the form of a Prime Moments ICON Card.

Marcel Desailly Prime ICON in-game stats

Marcel Desailly FIFA 21 Prime ICON SBC
FUTWIZ
In-game stats for Marcel Desailly’s Prime ICON SBC card.

Marcel Desailly Prime ICON in-game requirements

Born Legend

  • RARE Players: Exactly 11
  • Player Level: Exactly Bronze
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

  • RARE Players: Exactly 11
  • Player Level: Exactly Silver
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Jumbo Silver Pack

Top-notch

  • IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Jumbo Gold Pack

Rossoneri

  • Number of players from Milan: Min 1
  • IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Gold Players Pack

The Rock

  • Number of players from Chelsea: Min 1
  • IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack 

National Idol

  • Number of players from France: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

League Finesse

  • Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 87
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack

League Legend

  • Number of players from Premier League: Min 1
  • IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 87
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

  • Squad Rating: Min 88
  • Team Chemistry: Min 45
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack

Marcel Desailly Prime ICON in-game cost

FIFA 21’s Prime ICON SBCs are notoriously expensive, and Marcel Desailly’s isn’t any different. It will set you back somewhere between 1,100,000 and 1,400,000 FUT Coins depending on the platform you’re on.

  • Xbox: 1,100,000
  • PlayStation:1,100,000
  • PC: 1,400,000

Marcel Desailly Prime ICON in-game solutions

If you want to complete the Marcel Desailly Prime ICON SBC, you’ll need to make 12 squads in total, which is more than the average one. However, it’s no surprise given the quality of the card.

Here are some of the cheapest possible solutions needed to complete each of the requirements. In addition, none of them will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete, which should make things even easier for you.

Born Legend

Marcel Desailly FIFA 21 Prime ICON SBC

Rising Star

Marcel Desailly FIFA 21 Prime ICON SBC

Top-notch

Marcel Desailly FIFA 21 Prime ICON SBC

Rossoneri

Marcel Desailly FIFA 21 Prime ICON SBC

The Rock

Marcel Desailly FIFA 21 Prime ICON SBC

National Idol

Marcel Desailly FIFA 21 Prime ICON SBC

League Finesse

Marcel Desailly FIFA 21 Prime ICON SBC

League Legend

Marcel Desailly FIFA 21 Prime ICON SBC

88-Rated Squad

Marcel Desailly FIFA 21 Prime ICON SBC

Marcel Desailly’s Prime ICON SBC isn’t the easiest to complete. However, the good news is that it’s available until June 25, which should give you plenty of time to get it done.

