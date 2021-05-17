How to complete Lev Yashin Prime ICON SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost - Dexerto

EA SPORTS released three more Prime ICON SBCs in FIFA Ultimate Team, including one for Lev Yashin. Here’s everything you need to know to complete the challenge, including the stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.
Lev Yashin is arguably the greatest goalkeeper in football history. Nicknamed ‘The Black Spider,’ he had it all, from athleticism, positioning, and stature, to top-notch reflexes and acrobatic dexterity. He was also an excellent leader and often came off his line to intercept crosses and stop attackers in their tracks.
To celebrate his legacy, EA SPORTS decided to release a Prime Moments ICON card in FIFA Ultimate Team. If you want to add him to your squad, we’ve got you covered in this guide. First, let’s take a look at his stats.
Lev Yashin Prime ICON SBC in-game stats
Lev Yashin Prime ICON SBC requirements
Born Legend
- RARE Players: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Bronze
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
- RARE Players: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Silver
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Jumbo Silver Players Pack
Black Spider
- Number of players from Russia: Min 1
- TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 80
- Team Chemistry: Min 80
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Jumbo Gold Pack
83-Rated Squad
- TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 83
- Team Chemistry: Min 75
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Gold Players Pack
84-Rated Squad
- TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 84
- Team Chemistry: Min 70
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack
86-Rated Squad
- TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 60
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack
Lev Yashin Prime ICON SBC cost
FIFA 21’s Prime ICON SBCs are notoriously expensive, but Lev Yashin’s is quite affordable, especially for a 95-rated GK. It will set you back between 360,000 and 415,000 FUT Coins, depending on which platform you’re on.
- Xbox: 360,000
- PlayStation: 360,000
- PC: 415,000
Lev Yashin Prime ICON SBC solutions
Born Legend
Rising Star
Black Spider
83-Rated Squad
84-Rated Squad
86-Rated Squad
Lev Yashin’s Prime ICON SBC card is an excellent pick-up for FIFA Ultimate Team players who want a goalkeeper that can do it all.
It’ll take a bit of time and commitment to complete. However, it’s available until July 5, which means you’ll have plenty of time to get it done.
