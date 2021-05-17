How to complete Lev Yashin Prime ICON SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost - Dexerto

EA SPORTS released three more Prime ICON SBCs in FIFA Ultimate Team, including one for Lev Yashin. Here’s everything you need to know to complete the challenge, including the stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

Lev Yashin is arguably the greatest goalkeeper in football history. Nicknamed ‘The Black Spider,’ he had it all, from athleticism, positioning, and stature, to top-notch reflexes and acrobatic dexterity. He was also an excellent leader and often came off his line to intercept crosses and stop attackers in their tracks.

To celebrate his legacy, EA SPORTS decided to release a Prime Moments ICON card in FIFA Ultimate Team. If you want to add him to your squad, we’ve got you covered in this guide. First, let’s take a look at his stats.

Advertisement

Lev Yashin Prime ICON SBC in-game stats

Lev Yashin Prime ICON SBC requirements

Born Legend

RARE Players: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

RARE Players: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Jumbo Silver Players Pack

Black Spider

Number of players from Russia: Min 1

TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Jumbo Gold Pack

83-Rated Squad

TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Gold Players Pack

84-Rated Squad

TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Lev Yashin Prime ICON SBC cost

FIFA 21’s Prime ICON SBCs are notoriously expensive, but Lev Yashin’s is quite affordable, especially for a 95-rated GK. It will set you back between 360,000 and 415,000 FUT Coins, depending on which platform you’re on.

Xbox: 360,000

360,000 PlayStation: 360,000

360,000 PC: 415,000

Lev Yashin Prime ICON SBC solutions

Born Legend

Rising Star

Black Spider

83-Rated Squad

84-Rated Squad

86-Rated Squad

Lev Yashin’s Prime ICON SBC card is an excellent pick-up for FIFA Ultimate Team players who want a goalkeeper that can do it all.

Read More: How to complete Edmond Tapsoba FIFA 21 TOTS SBC

It’ll take a bit of time and commitment to complete. However, it’s available until July 5, which means you’ll have plenty of time to get it done.

For more FIFA 21 news, leaks, and promo coverage, be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK and @FUTWatch.