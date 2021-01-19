 How to complete Layvin Kurzawa FIFA 21 Player Moments SBC: cheapest solutions - Dexerto
How to complete Layvin Kurzawa FIFA 21 Player Moments SBC: cheapest solutions

Published: 19/Jan/2021 19:04

by Bill Cooney
Kurzawa Player Moments SBC

It’s time for another fresh Player Moments SBC from EA Sports, and this time around the upgrade goes to Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa, and we have all the info on how to complete the challenges and pick up his new card as cheap as possible.

Kurzawa has been a familiar sight in the PSG backfield for years now and was the first Champion’s League defender in modern history to score a hat trick back in 2017 against Anderlecht.

His new Player Moments card doesn’t celebrate this feat, instead, it celebrates his acrobatic goal v Toulouse during the ’17/’18 Ligue 1 Season, so let’s take a look at the stats price, requirements, and more for this massive upgrade of a card.

Layvin Kurzawa Player Moments in-game stats

FUTBIN
Stats for Kurzawa’s Player Moments card.

Layvin Kurzawa Player Moments price & requirements

Price-wise, Kurzawa’s new card will run you a tiny bit on the expensive side at roughly 181,000 to 206,000 FUT Coins altogether, depending on which platform you prefer to play on.

There are only two SBCs you have to knock out to get this done though, so while it might take a few coins, it shouldn’t take that much time or effort to complete. Plus, you also get a pack reward for both of the challenges. The full list of challenges and requirements is below:

Paris Saint-Germain

  • Number of players from Paris SG: Min 1
  • In Form Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 82
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack

National Duty

  • Number of players from France: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Layvin Kurzawa Player Moments cheapest solutions

Be sure to check back ASAP as we will be posting the cheapest solutions to this SBC as soon as they become available. To make things even easier none of them will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

If you want to grab Kurzawa’s Player Moment’s card, don’t wait around as you only have one week until January 26 to complete all of the requirements.

As always, be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA 21 news, guides, leaks and more, and if you do pick up Kurzawa, send us a clip and let us know how he got on for you!

West Ham’s Declan Rice reveals his epic FIFA 21 Ultimate Team XI on TikTok

Published: 19/Jan/2021 12:41

by Jacob Hale
Declan Rice fifa 21 ultimate team
EA SPORTS/West Ham

West Ham’s star centre midfielder Declan Rice has taken to TikTok to show off his FIFA 21 Ultimate Team starting XI, and it’s stacked with top ICONs and Premier League peers.

In their downtime, many top football players like to take to their consoles to play FIFA, unable to get away from the pitch whether it’s online or in real life.

Rice has become a huge fan-favorite at West Ham in recent years, a holding midfielder that shows promise far beyond what the East London club is commonly associated with, and seems to have built his dream squad around him.

Many top Premier League stars have shown off their top-tier FUT teams in the past, with the likes of Diogo Jota revealing his team as arguably the best FIFA player in the league.

Declan Rice player of the year west ham
Instagram: declanrice
Declan Rice has become a huge asset to West Ham.

While Rice is mainly known for his skills on the pitch, as one of the most sought-after players among top Premier League sides, he’s managed to put together a top team in FIFA 21 too.

Placing himself alongside some of the biggest legends of the game, here’s how Declan Rice’s FUT 21 team lines up:

  • GK: Edwin Van der Sar (89)
  • RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold (87)
  • CB: Kyle Walker (86)
  • CB: Virgil Van Dijk (90)
  • LB: Roberto Carlos (88)
  • CDM: Declan Rice (99)
  • CDM: Ruud Gullit (90)
  • CAM: Ronaldo (94)
  • CAM: Eusebio (91)
  • CAM: Pele (94)
  • ST: Neymar (91)
@declanrice_

My Ultimate Team Check🤩 #ultimateteam #ultimateteamcheck #fifa21 #premierleague #football #fy #foryourpage

♬ original sound – Ryan Haber

While the team has a very high rating across the board, there are some somewhat unorthodox picks.

Walker at CB seems a bit rogue, and you won’t often see that in top teams, while you would normally expect to see Ronaldo occupying that striker spot that Rice currently plays Neymar in. In fact, Mbappe on the bench proves Rice might want to have a look at his formation so he can get the French starlet in.

That said, it’s still a valuable team and definitely capable of wiping out opponents with ease — though we’d have to see how Rice himself plays to really judge that.