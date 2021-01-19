How to complete Layvin Kurzawa FIFA 21 Player Moments SBC: cheapest solutions - Dexerto

It’s time for another fresh Player Moments SBC from EA Sports, and this time around the upgrade goes to Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa, and we have all the info on how to complete the challenges and pick up his new card as cheap as possible.

Kurzawa has been a familiar sight in the PSG backfield for years now and was the first Champion’s League defender in modern history to score a hat trick back in 2017 against Anderlecht.

His new Player Moments card doesn’t celebrate this feat, instead, it celebrates his acrobatic goal v Toulouse during the ’17/’18 Ligue 1 Season, so let’s take a look at the stats price, requirements, and more for this massive upgrade of a card.

Layvin Kurzawa Player Moments in-game stats

Layvin Kurzawa Player Moments price & requirements

Price-wise, Kurzawa’s new card will run you a tiny bit on the expensive side at roughly 181,000 to 206,000 FUT Coins altogether, depending on which platform you prefer to play on.

There are only two SBCs you have to knock out to get this done though, so while it might take a few coins, it shouldn’t take that much time or effort to complete. Plus, you also get a pack reward for both of the challenges. The full list of challenges and requirements is below:

Paris Saint-Germain

Number of players from Paris SG: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 82

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack

National Duty

Number of players from France: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Layvin Kurzawa Player Moments cheapest solutions

Be sure to check back ASAP as we will be posting the cheapest solutions to this SBC as soon as they become available. To make things even easier none of them will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

If you want to grab Kurzawa’s Player Moment’s card, don’t wait around as you only have one week until January 26 to complete all of the requirements.

if you do pick up Kurzawa, send us a clip and let us know how he got on for you!