How to complete Julian Brandt FIFA 22 Headliners SBC: solution & cost

EA SPORTS has released a brand new FIFA 22 Headliners SBC for German midfielder Julian Brandt. We’ve got the full stats, requirements, cost, and solutions right here.

First added in 2019, the Headliners promo adds highly-rated live cards into the mix, and Brandt should fit right in with the players already revealed.

This 86 OVR card is a five-point upgrade from his base gold card and has massive increases to both Pace and Shooting. It also comes with four-star Weak Foot and Skills Moves.

The full stats can be found below, followed by requirements and solutions for this SBC.

FIFA 22 Julian Brandt Headliners SBC

Julian Brandt Headliners in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Brandt Headliners SBC

There are two sets of requirements you’ll need to complete to unlock Brandt’s new Headliners player card in FIFA 22.

All of the requirements are listed below, along with a cheap solution.

Bundesliga

Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Solution

Top Form

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

Solution

FIFA 22 Brandt Headliners SBC price

The good news is that Brandt’s Headliner card won’t cost an arm and a leg to unlock. Together, these SBCs should only set you back around 67,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 72,000 on Xbox, and 72,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

As always, the FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these costs could very well end up changing slightly when you complete this SBC.