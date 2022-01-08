How to complete Jonathan Clauss FIFA 22 Headliners SBC: Solution & cost

A new Headliners SBC is now live in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team for Lens right back Jonathan Clauss, and we’re going to show you how to complete it.

FIFA 22 has kicked off the new year with the release of a new Headliners promo. First unveiled in 2019, Headliners quickly became a fan-favorite, and this year’s batch is no different either.

Clauss’s new card is certainly an upgrade over his regular 77 OVR card, and even his 84 In Form card as well. Every stat gets a decent boost, and as this SBC isn’t crazy expensive either, it’s certainly one to consider.

Let’s take a look at the full stats, and the complete list of requirements and solutions as well.

FIFA 22 Clauss Headliners SBC

Clauss Headliners in-game stats

FIFA 22 Headliners Clauss SBC requirements

There are two different squad-building challenges you’ll need to knock out in order to unlock Clauss’s new Headliners card: France and Ligue 1.

Below are the full requirements and rewards, along with a cheap solution for each.

France

Number of players from France: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Solution

Ligue 1

Number of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

Solution

FIFA 22 Clauss Headliners SBC cost

Altogether this pair of squads should only end up costing you around 73,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 78,000 on Xbox, and 77,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN solutions.

Keep in mind that prices can quickly fluctuate on the FIFA market, so these prices could very well end up changing once you complete this SBC.