How to complete John Stones Moments SBC in FIFA 21: cheapest solutions & cost - Dexerto

How to complete John Stones Moments SBC in FIFA 21: cheapest solutions & cost

Published: 5/Jan/2021 22:27

by Albert Petrosyan
EA SPORTS

Manchester City and England defender John Stones has himself a new Player Moments SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team and we’ve got the requirements, solutions, total cost, in-game stats, and everything else you need to unlock him quickly and cheaply.

Unlike Flashback SBCs, which honor a full season from a player’s career, Player Moments cards are meant to highlight a specific instance in which the footballer scored a crazy goal or made a huge play that ended up impacting the outcome of an important result.

For John Stones, his FUT 21 Moments SBC takes us back to the 2018-19 Premier League season, as his goal-line clearance vs Liverpool helped the Blues stay afloat in a crucial match that they ended up winning to take control of the title race.

John Stones Moments SBC in-game stats

John Stones FIFA 21 Player Moments SBC
FUTWIZ
In-game stats for John Stones’ Moments SBC card in FIFA 21.

Stones’ Moments card is six overall ratings higher than his 80-rated base gold version. The boosted item features nine more Pace, six more Shooting, six more Passing, seven more Dribbling, six more Defending, and seven more Physicality stats.

Overall, the card looks like a really nice central defender without any major gaping holes on the defensive end, and his boosted dribbling and passing stats should help you be able to control the ball and pass it out of the back quite easily.

John Stones Moments SBC requirements & cost

There is only one squad building component for this but it’s a beefy one, estimated to set you back around 150,000 to 165,000 coins, depending on your platform

Here are the requirements:

  • Players from Premier League: Min 1
  • In-Form TOTW players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Players in Squad: 11

Here are a couple of the cheapest solutions for this SBC, neither requiring any loyalty or position-change cards.

John Stones FIFA 21 Player Moments SBC
EA SPORTS
One of the cheapest solutions for John Stones’ Moments SBC in FIFA 21.
John Stones FIFA 21 Player Moments SBC
EA SPORTS
Another cheap solution for John Stones’ Moments SBC in FIFA 21.

If you’re in the market for a Premier League centerback, especially one that’s English and/or from Manchester City, John Stones’ Player Moments card might be for you.

Of course, dedicating this many coins for an untradeable defender might be a bit too much, but in either case, you do have until Tuesday, January 12 to decide whether or not you want to complete it.

FIFA 21 Winter Refresh countdown: FUT promo start time, predictions, leaks, cards

Published: 5/Jan/2021 16:30

by David Purcell
FIFA 21 winter refresh
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21

EA SPORTS are expected to launch a new Winter Refresh event in FIFA 21, and here’s everything you need to know about the FUT promo event. 

These limited-time events are what Ultimate Team club owners look forward to, with new packs being made available with special cards each time. The latest one was Headliners, which launched to end 2020 and bridge fans over to the New Year.

Now that those in-game festivities are behind us, including the Freeze event, it’s time to look forward.

When does FIFA 21 Winter Refresh start?

Headliners celebrate some of the best performers in world football across the season.
EA SPORTS
Winter Refresh will celebrate some of the best performers in world football across the season.

The Winter Refresh promo event is expected to start on February 12, and end around a week after.

Events start at 6pm GMT (5am AET, 10am PT, 1pm ET) in Ultimate Team.

This is not an official timeline as EA have not yet confirmed the event, though it’s likely accurate – give or take a few days – based on FIFA 20’s schedule.

What’s included in Winter Refresh?

There’s a number of changes players can expect to see as part of the Winter Refresh promo, based on last year’s event. This includes the following:

  • Ratings changes
  • New players 
  • Winter Refresh promo team 
  • ICON Moments 
  • Winter Refresh Objectives & SBCs

Winter Refresh card design

The card design for a number of new promo cards have been very similar to that of FIFA 20, so we don’t expect the FIFA 21 event to change too much. Examples of this would be the Road to the Final cards, which barely altered.

Here’s how they looked last year, with a cool blue color.

fifa 20 winter refresh team
EA SPORTS
Here’s how the promo team itself shaped up last year, with special cards.

Predictions for Winter Refresh 2021 – Ratings Upgrades

Base cards are typically given an upgrade between +1 and +3 in the Winter Refresh, so that trend is likely to continue. While 50 players were impacted by boosted ratings last year, there’s a chance that total changes this time around.

Below, we have included a handful of predictions – based on performances throughout the calendar year of 2020.

  • Jack Grealish
  • Ferran Torres
  • Hirving Lozano
  • Erling Haaland
  • Youri Tielemans
  • Heung-Min Son
  • Dominic Calvert-Lewin
  • Zlatan Ibrahimovic
  • Moise Kean
  • Jan Oblak
  • Édouard Mendy
  • Jude Bellingham
  • Hakan Calhanhoglu
  • Wesley Fofana
  • Pedro Neto
  • James Ward-Prowse
  • Romelu Lukaku
  • Mitchel Bakker
  • Eduardo Camavinga
  • Alphonso Davies
  • Denzel Dumfries
  • Luis Alberto
  • Bukayo Saka
  • Dominik Szoboszlai
  • Dejan Kulusevski
  • Marcos Llorente
  • Patrick Bamford
  • Wout Weghorst

FIFA 21 Winter Refresh Leaks

As of January 2020, nothing has been leaked for the event. Should any leaks surface, we’ll be the first to let you know.