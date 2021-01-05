How to complete John Stones Moments SBC in FIFA 21: cheapest solutions & cost - Dexerto

Manchester City and England defender John Stones has himself a new Player Moments SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team and we’ve got the requirements, solutions, total cost, in-game stats, and everything else you need to unlock him quickly and cheaply.

Unlike Flashback SBCs, which honor a full season from a player’s career, Player Moments cards are meant to highlight a specific instance in which the footballer scored a crazy goal or made a huge play that ended up impacting the outcome of an important result.

For John Stones, his FUT 21 Moments SBC takes us back to the 2018-19 Premier League season, as his goal-line clearance vs Liverpool helped the Blues stay afloat in a crucial match that they ended up winning to take control of the title race.

John Stones Moments SBC in-game stats

Stones’ Moments card is six overall ratings higher than his 80-rated base gold version. The boosted item features nine more Pace, six more Shooting, six more Passing, seven more Dribbling, six more Defending, and seven more Physicality stats.

Overall, the card looks like a really nice central defender without any major gaping holes on the defensive end, and his boosted dribbling and passing stats should help you be able to control the ball and pass it out of the back quite easily.

John Stones Moments SBC requirements & cost

There is only one squad building component for this but it’s a beefy one, estimated to set you back around 150,000 to 165,000 coins, depending on your platform

Here are the requirements:

Players from Premier League: Min 1

In-Form TOTW players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Players in Squad: 11

Here are a couple of the cheapest solutions for this SBC, neither requiring any loyalty or position-change cards.

If you’re in the market for a Premier League centerback, especially one that’s English and/or from Manchester City, John Stones’ Player Moments card might be for you.

Of course, dedicating this many coins for an untradeable defender might be a bit too much, but in either case, you do have until Tuesday, January 12 to decide whether or not you want to complete it.

