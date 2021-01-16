Logo
How to complete Gonzalo Higuain Flashback SBC in FIFA 21: requirements, solutions, cost

Published: 16/Jan/2021 19:20 Updated: 16/Jan/2021 19:31

by Bill Cooney
Higuain Flashback SBC

EA SPORTS has unveiled a new Ultimate Team Flashback SBC for Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain, and we’ve got the requirements, cheapest solutions, total cost, in-game stats, and everything else you need to complete it quickly and cheaply.

It’s been a few weeks but we’ve finally received another Flashback SBC in FUT, this time for storied Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain who now plays stateside for Inter Miami.

This new card is meant to celebrate his prolific 2009-2010 LaLiga Santander season where Higuain scored 29 total goals to lead Real Madrid in the category and have the second most in LaLiga behind Messi himself. It’s typically considered a high point in his career and that’s certainly reflected in this card’s upgraded stats.

Everything you need to unlock this new Flashback item can be found below, starting with the in-game stats, to help you determine whether or not he’s worth it.

Gonzalo Higuain Flashback SBC in-game stats

FUTBIN
Stats for Higuain’s new Flashback card.

First things first, Gonzalo’s Pace has been supercharged here, going from 65 on his current Gold card to 89 here, an increase of 24 points overall.

Dribbling also gets a decent upgrade up to 86 from 80, and Shooting is at 88 here instead of 85 like normal. This card is easily a massive upgrade, but it’s up to you to decide if the price is right.

Gonzalo Higuain Flashback SBC requirements & cost

As far as SBCs go, this one is fairly cheap, compared to some others that we’ve seen come out lately. All together it should run you about 80,000 to 95,000 FUT to complete, depending on which platform you play on.

That being said, there is only one set of requirements to knock out as well if you decide to unlock this card. Here are the requirements:

  • Number of players from Real Madrid: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Gonzalo Higuain Flashback SBC cheapest solutions

Here are the two cheapest solutions we could find for this SBC, neither requiring any loyalty or position change cards.

Gonzalo Higuain Flashback SBC expiration date

If you’re still on the fence about completing this SBC, you don’t have that much time to make up your mind as it will only be around for another 7 days until Saturday, January 23.

As always, make sure to follow us on Twitter, @UltimateTeamUK, for all the latest FIFA 21 news, guides, leaks, and more. If you do unlock Higuain, send us a clip and let us know how he’s working out!
How to complete Lars Stindl Bundesliga POTM FIFA 21 SBC

Published: 16/Jan/2021 11:19

by Joe Craven
Lars Stindl POTM card on FIFA 21 background
EA Sports

Another month passing in the world of football means another Player of the Month SBC for FIFA 21 players to complete. This time we’re focusing on Lars Stindl, Borussia Mönchengladbach’s attacking midfielder who has impressed massively over the festive period. 

FIFA 21 has only been out for a few months, but we’ve already seen some truly scary POTM cards. Bruno Fernandes, for example, has seen his 87 OVR base card get multiple upgrades to the point of being a 92 OVR CAM, and one of the very best cards in the game.

However, unlike that Fernandes card, you don’t need 6 ludicrously tough squads to unlock Lars Stindl’s upgrade card. It’ll take 2 squads to unlock the Bundesliga POTM card for December, which comes in at a very respectable 86 OVR.

The German international notched up 4 goals and 1 assist in December, helping his Borussia Mönchengladbach side to seventh in the Bundesliga.

Lars Stindl POTM FIFA 21 in-game Stats

You can see the card’s stats on the image above. 67 pace and 66 defending are his lowest, with 79 physical rounding off his lack of ability as a defender.

However, his offensive stats of 86 passing, 86 dribbling, and an incredible 89 shooting, are what makes him a card worth getting if you’ve got the coins available. You’ll also notice his 4* weak foot and 4* skill moves.

A full look at his stats, thanks to FUTBIN, are available below:

Lars Stindl POTM in FUtbin
FUTBIN
Lars Stindl’s POTM card’s full stats.

Lars Stindl POTM FIFA 21 SBC Cost and Solutions

The total cost for STindl, unlike some of the POTM SBCs we’ve seen previously, is remarkably cheap. Completing both squads will set players back between 45,000-50,000 coins, depending on your platform.

The first squad, which costs around 22,000 coins, must meet the following requirements:

  • One Borussia Mönchengladbach player
  • One IF player
  • Minimum squad rating: 82
  • Team Chemistry: Min. 70

Below is one of the cheapest solutions:

Lars STindl POTM SBC One

The second squad, which costs around 25,000 coins, must meet the following requirements:

  • One Bundesliga player
  • Minimum squad rating: 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min. 65

Stindl SBC Squad Two

It’s that simple to get your hands on the Lars Stindl POTM card. Given how cheap it is to complete, and the attacking powerhouse you’ll get in return, we’d recommend doing this.

The card’s major drawback is its lack of pace, but surrounding him with fast players like Marco Reus and Douglas Costa seems an easy way to negate this issue. Having said that, keep in mind that he won’t be beating many defenders in a foot-race.