How to complete Gonzalo Higuain Flashback SBC in FIFA 21: requirements, solutions, cost

EA SPORTS has unveiled a new Ultimate Team Flashback SBC for Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain, and we’ve got the requirements, cheapest solutions, total cost, in-game stats, and everything else you need to complete it quickly and cheaply.

It’s been a few weeks but we’ve finally received another Flashback SBC in FUT, this time for storied Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain who now plays stateside for Inter Miami.

This new card is meant to celebrate his prolific 2009-2010 LaLiga Santander season where Higuain scored 29 total goals to lead Real Madrid in the category and have the second most in LaLiga behind Messi himself. It’s typically considered a high point in his career and that’s certainly reflected in this card’s upgraded stats.

Everything you need to unlock this new Flashback item can be found below, starting with the in-game stats, to help you determine whether or not he’s worth it.

Gonzalo Higuain Flashback SBC in-game stats

First things first, Gonzalo’s Pace has been supercharged here, going from 65 on his current Gold card to 89 here, an increase of 24 points overall.

Dribbling also gets a decent upgrade up to 86 from 80, and Shooting is at 88 here instead of 85 like normal. This card is easily a massive upgrade, but it’s up to you to decide if the price is right.

Gonzalo Higuain Flashback SBC requirements & cost

As far as SBCs go, this one is fairly cheap, compared to some others that we’ve seen come out lately. All together it should run you about 80,000 to 95,000 FUT to complete, depending on which platform you play on.

That being said, there is only one set of requirements to knock out as well if you decide to unlock this card. Here are the requirements:

Number of players from Real Madrid: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Gonzalo Higuain Flashback SBC cheapest solutions

Here are the two cheapest solutions we could find for this SBC, neither requiring any loyalty or position change cards.