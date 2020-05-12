How to complete Gael Clichy TOTSSF SBC in FIFA 20

EA SPORTS have added a brand new Gael Clichy SBC to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team and if you would like to know how to add the new top rated left back to your team, you've come to the right place.

There have been a number of TOTSSF teams revealed already in-game, including the Premier League, La Liga, and most recently the Turkish Super Lig – where Clichy now plays, representing İstanbul Başakşehir.

The Frenchman was one of the best left backs in the English top flight just a few years ago and his new card rolls back the years in terms of stats. So, let's look at how he looks in-game, requirements for the SBC, as well as cost and a solution.

FIFA 20 TOTSSF Gael Clichy SBC

Gael Clichy TOTSSF in-game stats

There are a number of really impressive stats for Gael Clichy's new 89-rated left back card. It has 99 stamina, which is ideal, as well as an impressive 88 interceptions, 87 acceleration, 92 sprint speed, and 95 crossing.

Clearly, this card will remind Arsenal and Manchester City fans of the Frenchman they used to see trotting up and down the left side when he played in the Premier League. Plus, it looks like it would make for a solid selection in any French team this year.

Deadline and requirements: When does Clichy TOTSSF expire?

If you're looking to complete this challenge, you have until May 14 to complete it.

Number of players from France: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Cost and solution: How to complete Clichy TOTSSF SBC

This SBC will cost you between 70,000 and 80,000 coins, depending on which console you play on – according to FUTBIN. We've included a solution below so you know how to complete it, too.

That's a wrap! Now you know how to get the new Clichy card in-game and whether or not it's worth having. With the price and stats considered, it does look like one of the better players in that specific position for France – but we'll leave the final call to you.

For more SBC guides, FUT Champions, Squad Battles and Division Rivals news, follow on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK to stay up to date with all things FIFA 20.