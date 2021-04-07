How to complete FUT Birthday Party Bag SBC in FIFA 21: solution & cost - Dexerto

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team is still celebrating its annual FUT Birthday event, with a bunch of new content coming to the game. Now, players can complete the FUT Birthday Party Bag SBC for some great rewards.

The FUT Birthday promo kicked off on March 26, with a number of special cards, upgraded teams and more arriving in the game. We have since seen Team 1 and Team 2 roll out, featuring some of the biggest upgrades to meta players yet.

Now, the FUT Birthday Party Bag SBC offers a number of possible rewards, and it’s not massively expensive to complete either.

Here are all the requirements for the SBC, as well as cheapest solutions and overall cost.

FUT Birthday Party Bag SBC

Requirements

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Players in the Squad: 11

Solutions & cost

This is the cheapest solution discovered so far, but it’s worth checking the players you have in your club and trying to find ways to minimize the costs as much as possible.

This squad will set you back around 105k, but the rewards might make it worth it. For completing the SBC, you could earn one of these in return:

Rulebreakers

RTTF

Record Breaker

TOTGS

FUT Freeze

Headliners

Future Stars

What If

FUT Birthday Player

Some of the available players that have arrived during FUT Birthday far exceed the 105k cost, so this could be a real money-spinner if it goes your way. If not, you should get a pretty decent squad player out of it, so it’ll be worth trying out.

