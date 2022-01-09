How to complete FIFA 22 Ziyech Player Moments SBC: cost & solutions

A brand new FIFA 22 Players Moments SBC has landed for Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech. Here’s how to complete it, with requirements, cost, and solutions.
Player Moments squad building challenges celebrate a highlight-reel moment from a certain player’s career. This time it’s for Hakim Ziyech, and celebrates his FUT Headliners card from FIFA 19.
His new 89 OVR card is a full five points higher than his regular gold card, and boasts 90 in both Pace and Dribbling. However, the real highlight here is the five star Skills Moves.
Let’s take a look at all the numbers, before going over the full requirements and solutions.
FIFA 22 Ziyech Moments SBC
Ziyech Moments in-game stats
How to complete FIFA 22 Ziyech Player Moments SBC
There are just two different squads you’ll need to turn in to unlock Ziyech’s new Player Moments SBC in FIFA 22: Tactical Emulation and Premier League.
All of the requirements are listed below, along with a cheap solution for each.
Tactical Emulation
- Number of players from Chelsea: Min 1
- In Form Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 75
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack
Solution
Premier League
- Number of players from Premier League: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 65
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack
Solution
Ziyech Player Moments SBC cost
This is actually a fairly cheap SBC for what you’re getting. All together this pair of squads to unlock the FIFA 22 Ziyech Moments card will run you around 68,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 73,000 on Xbox, and 75,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.
Now, the FUT market can switch up prices rapidly, and players could discover more, cheaper solutions than what we have here as time goes on, so these costs could very well end up fluctuating slightly.
