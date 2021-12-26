How to complete FIFA 22 Winter Wildcard Token swap SBCs: solutions, cost & rewards

A bunch of new Winter Wildcard exchange SBCs are now live in FIFA 22 and we have all the info on how to complete each one, and what you’ll get as a reward.

FIFA 22’s popular FUTMAS promo has gotten another face-lift after EA SPORTS kicked off the game’s new Christmas event Winter Wildcards on December 17.

While the promo has been active, players have been able to collect Winter Wildcard tokens by completing various SBCs and Objectives. Some of these are still available, and there could be more coming before the event wraps up as well.

On December 26 EA released a number of SBCs that lets players exchange these for packs and exclusive player items. Let’s take a look at how to knock out each one, and what you’ll get as a reward.

How to complete FIFA 22 Winter Wildcard Token swap SBCs

How to get more Winter Wildcard Tokens in FIFA 22

If you still need or want to collect some of these tokens to knock out the following SBCs, all you need to do is look through the currently available Squad Building Challenges and Objectives in FIFA 22.

Along with the regular reward, the description will also tell you whether or not a Winter Wildcard Token is granted upon completion as well. Simply complete the SBC or Objective, and collect your Token. It’s that easy.

FIFA 22 Winter Wildcard Token swap SBC requirements

There are seven different Winter Wildcard Token SBCs in FIFA 22. These allow you to exchange anywhere from two to fifteen Tokens at a time, just as you would players in a regular SBC.

The more Tokens you turn in, the better your reward will be. All the requirements for each Winter Wildcard exchange SBC are listed below:

Rare Players Pack — 2 Tokens

Winter Wildcard Tokens: Exactly 2

Number of players in the Squad: 2

Reward: 1 Rare Players Pack

81-89 x10 Pack — 3 Tokens

Winter Wildcard Tokens: Exactly 3

# of players in the Squad: 3

Reward: 1 Pack with ten players rated 81-89

Ultimate Pack — 5 Tokens

Winter Wildcard Tokens: Exactly 5

Number of players in the Squad: 5

Reward: 1 Ultimate Pack

Icon Home & Away Kits — 5 Tokens

Winter Wildcard Tokens: Exactly 5

Number of players in the Squad: 5

Reward: Home & Away ICON Kits

Christian Günter — 8 Tokens

Winter Wildcard Tokens: Exactly 8

Number of players in the Squad: 8

Reward: Christian Günter player item — 85 OVR — LB

Patson Daka — 12 Tokens

Winter Wildcard Tokens: Exactly 12

Number of players in the Squad: 12

Number of players in the Squad: Reward: Patson Daka player item — 87 OVR — ST

85+ x10 Pack — 15 Tokens