How to complete FIFA 22 Wijnaldum OTW SBC: solutions & cost

A brand new FIFA 22 Ones to Watch SBC for PSG midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has dropped, and we’re going to show you how to complete it.
After more than half a decade in the Premier League, Wijnaldum has moved from Liverpool to Paris and PSG for the 2021 season. Being on the same superstar team as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe definitely makes him worthy of the Ones to Watch promo as well.
The Dutchman comes in at an 84 OVR, with a very nice 93 Stamina stat on top of that. With FUT just getting going in FIFA 22, he could be a very welcome addition to your squad.
So, let’s take a look at how to knock this SBC out as quickly and for as few FUT Coins as possible.
How to complete FIFA 22 OTW Wijnaldum SBC
Wijnaldum OTW in-game stats
Rewards:
- 1 Premium Gold Pack
- 1 Jumbo Gold Pack
- 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
- Georginio Wijnaldum OTW card — CM — 84 OVR
FIFA 22 OTW Wijnaldum SBC requirements
All together there are three different SBCs you’ll need to complete to unlock Wijnaldum’s Ones to Watch card. All of the requirements are listed below, along with a cheap solution for each.
Ones to Watch
-
OTW Players: Min 1
-
Squad Rating: Min 84
-
Team Chemistry: Min 75
-
Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Premium Gold Pack
Solution
PSG
- Number of players from Paris SG: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 70
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Jumbo Gold Pack
Solution
86-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 65
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Solution
So – there you have it! That’s how to complete Wijnaldum’s brand new Ones to Watch SBC in FIFA 22 – using FUTBIN solutions.
FIFA 22 Wijnaldum OTW SBC cost
Altogether it seems that the three Wijnaldum SBCs will run you around 115,000 on Playstation, 120,000 on Xbox, and 125,000 on Origin PC.
Keep in mind though, we’re still in the fairly early days of FIFA Ultimate Team 22, so these prices could end up fluctuating a bit.