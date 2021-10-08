How to complete FIFA 22 Wijnaldum OTW SBC: solutions & cost

A brand new FIFA 22 Ones to Watch SBC for PSG midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has dropped, and we’re going to show you how to complete it.

After more than half a decade in the Premier League, Wijnaldum has moved from Liverpool to Paris and PSG for the 2021 season. Being on the same superstar team as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe definitely makes him worthy of the Ones to Watch promo as well.

The Dutchman comes in at an 84 OVR, with a very nice 93 Stamina stat on top of that. With FUT just getting going in FIFA 22, he could be a very welcome addition to your squad.

Advertisement

So, let’s take a look at how to knock this SBC out as quickly and for as few FUT Coins as possible.

How to complete FIFA 22 OTW Wijnaldum SBC

Wijnaldum OTW in-game stats

Rewards:

1 Premium Gold Pack

1 Jumbo Gold Pack

1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Georginio Wijnaldum OTW card — CM — 84 OVR

FIFA 22 OTW Wijnaldum SBC requirements

All together there are three different SBCs you’ll need to complete to unlock Wijnaldum’s Ones to Watch card. All of the requirements are listed below, along with a cheap solution for each.

Ones to Watch

OTW Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Premium Gold Pack

Solution

PSG

Number of players from Paris SG: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Jumbo Gold Pack

Solution

86-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Solution

So – there you have it! That’s how to complete Wijnaldum’s brand new Ones to Watch SBC in FIFA 22 – using FUTBIN solutions.

FIFA 22 Wijnaldum OTW SBC cost

Altogether it seems that the three Wijnaldum SBCs will run you around 115,000 on Playstation, 120,000 on Xbox, and 125,000 on Origin PC.

Advertisement

Keep in mind though, we’re still in the fairly early days of FIFA Ultimate Team 22, so these prices could end up fluctuating a bit.