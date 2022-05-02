How to complete FIFA 22 Vela SBC: Community TOTS special card

A new FUT Community Team of the Season SBC is now live in FIFA 22 for LAFC winger Carlos Vela. Here’s everything you need to know, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

The FIFA 22 Community Team of the Season was revealed on April 29, and rewards the top performers with powerful cards that should stay meta until the end of the game’s lifecycle. Along with the release of Community TOTS, FIFA also released a new SBC for Vela.

This SBC is a highly decent 90 OVR, a 7-point upgrade from his regular gold card — boasting 94 Pace, 92 Dribbling, and 90 Shooting, as well.

Advertisement

Here are the full stats, along with instructions on how to grab it for yourself.

FIFA 22 Vela Community TOTS SBC

Carlos Vela Community TOTS in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Vela Community TOTS SBC

There’s just one set of requirements you’ll need to complete in order to unlock Vela’s new Community Team of the Season card in FIFA 22.

All of the requirements are listed down below, along with a cheap solution as well.

Carlos Vela

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

Vela Community TOTS SBC cost

Vela’s Community Team of the Season player item has some great stats, and is a fairly cheap SBC to complete as well.

In total, it should cost around 41,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 43,000 on Xbox, and 44,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

Advertisement

The FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these prices could very well end up changing slightly when you complete this SBC.