How to complete FIFA 22 TOTW Player Upgrade SBC

EA SPORTS have rolled out a new Team of the Week-themed SBC in FIFA 22, allowing you to grab a TOTW player. So, here’s how to complete it.

Squad building challenges are usually focused on giving FIFA fans the chance to unlock special variant cards for various players.

These are usually like Player of the Month, Flashback, Player Moments, Road to the Knockouts, or a number of different promos, but EA also sprinkles in something different at times too. These unique SBCs can be focused on various cosmetics– but there is also the ‘random draw’ type SBCs too.

These SBCs come out at different points of the season, and the rewards are either completely random or locked to one particular set of cards. This time around, it’s all about Team of the Week.

How to complete current TOTW Upgrade FIFA 22 SBC

Reward

Earn an Untradeable TOTW 1 – 5 player or current TOTW player.

TOTW Upgrade FIFA 22 SBC requirements

There’s only one set of requirements you’ll have to complete in order to finish off this SBC, and compared to other individual player SBCs we’ve seen in FIFA 22, it doesn’t really require anything crazy.

The full set of requirements is listed down below, along with a couple of cheap solutions:

TOTW Upgrade

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution 1

Solution 2

There you have it — how to complete the latest TOTW Upgrade SBC in FIFA 22 using FUTBIN solutions.

TOTW Upgrade SBC cost

Altogether it seems that this SBCs to unlock a TOTW special card will only run you around 11,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 13,000 on Xbox, and 12,000 on Origin PC.

As always, the FUT market can change prices very quickly, so these costs could very well end up fluctuating slightly when you take it on.