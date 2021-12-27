How to complete FIFA 22 Thomas Muller Flashback SBC: solutions & cost

EA SPORTS has released a brand new FIFA 22 Flashback SBC for German midfielder Thomas Muller. We’ve got the full stats, requirements, cost, and solutions right here.

This Flashback SBC celebrates Muller’s early seasons with Bayern München. It’s actually rated lower at an 86 OVR than his 87 OVR regular gold player item — however it boasts 90 Pace, an increase of 23 from his base rating.

The full stats can be found below, followed by requirements and solutions for this SBC.

FIFA 22 Thomas Muller Flashback SBC

Thomas Muller Flashback in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Muller Flashback SBC

There’s just a single set of requirements you’ll need to complete to unlock Muller’s new Flashback player item in FIFA 22.

All of the requirements are listed below, along with a cheap solution.

Thomas Muller

Number of players from FC Bayern: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: Thomas Muller Flashback — 86 OVR — CAM

Solution

FIFA 22 Muller Flashback SBC price

Muller’s Flashback player item actually won’t cost too much to unlock. Altogether, this SBC should only set you back around 48,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 49,000 on Xbox, and 54,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

As always, the FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these costs could very well end up changing slightly when you complete this SBC.