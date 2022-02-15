How to complete FIFA 22 Samuel Eto’o Mid ICON SBC: solutions & cost

EA SPORTS released a new FIFA 22 Prime ICON SBC card for Cameroonian legend Samuel Eto’o. Here’s everything you need to know, including stats, requirements, cost, solutions, and more.
FIFA Ultimate Team gives players the chance to add legends of the game to their squads in the form of ICON cards. Now, they’ve got the chance to get their hands on one of the decorated strikers in modern history, Samuel Eto’o.
Eto’o’s Mid ICON isn’t the best version of him available. That title belongs to his Prime ICON card. However, it does have an impressive 90 OVR rating with excellent stats to boot. It’s got 91 pace, 91 shooting, 88 dribbling, 82 passing, and 81 physicality.
If you want to unlock it in the cheapest possible way, we’ve got you covered.
FIFA 22 Samuel Eto’o Mid ICON SBC
Samuel Eto’o in-game stats
FIFA 22 Samuel Eto’o Mid ICON SBC requirements
Generally, the requirements for FIFA 22 Prime Mid SBCs are somewhat demanding, and this one isn’t any different. You’ll need to build eight different squads to unlock the card, each with its own conditions.
Here’s a list of them all, followed by the cheapest possible solution:
Born Legend
- Rare: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Bronze
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Two Rare Gold Players Pack
Solution
Rising Star
- Rare: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Silver
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Two Rare Gold Players Pack
Solution
León Indomable
- Number of players from FC Barcelona: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 84
- Team Chemistry: Min 75
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Premium Electrum Players Pack
Solution
Nerazzurri
- Number of players from Inter: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 70
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Rare Gold Players Pack
Solution
League Legend
- Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 65
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack
Solution
League Finesse
- Number of players from Premier League: Min 1
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 60
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack
Solution
Top-notch
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 87
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Mega Pack
Solution
88-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 88
- Team Chemistry: Min 45
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Rare Players Pack
Solution
FIFA 22 Samuel Eto’o Mid ICON SBC cost
FIFA 22 Mid ICON SBCs tend to be expensive compared to other challenges out there, and this one isn’t any different.
It will set you back a little more than 1 million FUT Coins on all platforms. However, it’s definitely worth it considering how well-rounded the stats are. Just remember that these prices can fluctuate a little.
