How to complete FIFA 22 Samuel Eto’o Mid ICON SBC: solutions & cost

EA SPORTS released a new FIFA 22 Prime ICON SBC card for Cameroonian legend Samuel Eto’o. Here’s everything you need to know, including stats, requirements, cost, solutions, and more.

FIFA Ultimate Team gives players the chance to add legends of the game to their squads in the form of ICON cards. Now, they’ve got the chance to get their hands on one of the decorated strikers in modern history, Samuel Eto’o.

Eto’o’s Mid ICON isn’t the best version of him available. That title belongs to his Prime ICON card. However, it does have an impressive 90 OVR rating with excellent stats to boot. It’s got 91 pace, 91 shooting, 88 dribbling, 82 passing, and 81 physicality.

If you want to unlock it in the cheapest possible way, we’ve got you covered.

FIFA 22 Samuel Eto’o Mid ICON SBC

Samuel Eto’o in-game stats

FIFA 22 Samuel Eto’o Mid ICON SBC requirements

Generally, the requirements for FIFA 22 Prime Mid SBCs are somewhat demanding, and this one isn’t any different. You’ll need to build eight different squads to unlock the card, each with its own conditions.

Here’s a list of them all, followed by the cheapest possible solution:

Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Solution

Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Solution

León Indomable

Number of players from FC Barcelona: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Premium Electrum Players Pack

Solution

Nerazzurri

Number of players from Inter: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Rare Gold Players Pack

Solution

League Legend

Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Solution

League Finesse

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

Solution

Top-notch

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Mega Pack

Solution

88-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 88

Team Chemistry: Min 45

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Rare Players Pack

Solution

FIFA 22 Samuel Eto’o Mid ICON SBC cost

FIFA 22 Mid ICON SBCs tend to be expensive compared to other challenges out there, and this one isn’t any different.

It will set you back a little more than 1 million FUT Coins on all platforms. However, it’s definitely worth it considering how well-rounded the stats are. Just remember that these prices can fluctuate a little.