How to complete FIFA 22 Richarlison & Weghorst Showdown SBC: Solution & cost

Ahead of the Premier League match-up between Burnley and Everton on April 6, EA SPORTS released new FIFA 22 Showdown SBCs for Richarlison and Wout Weghorst. Here’s are all the details.

The Burnley vs. Everton matchup on April 6 is definitely a big game for both clubs. It might not be at the top of the Premier League table, but it could be crucial in the fight against relegation for both sides.

To make things even more interesting, EA added two new FIFA 22 Showdown SBCs for Richarlison of Everton and Burnley’s Weghorst.

Not only can you add both players to your FIFA Ultimate Team, but the one on the winning team will receive a +2 OVR stats boost. Let’s take a look at both cards’ stats, and how to unlock them.

FIFA 22 Richarlison & Weghorst Showdown SBC Stats

FIFA 22 Richarlison Showdown SBC Stats

FIFA 22 Weghorst Showdown SBC Stats

FIFA 22 Richarlison Showdown SBC requirements & solutions

There are two squads you’ll need to turn in to unlock Richarlison’s new Showdown card: Brazil, and Premier League.

The full list of requirements for each, along with a cheap solution, are listed down below:

Brazil

Number of players from Brazil: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1
Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Solution

Premier League

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack

Solution

FIFA 22 Weghorst Showdown SBC requirements & solutions

Just like Richarlison, there are two squads you’ll need to turn in to unlock Weghorst’s new Showdown card as well: National Duty, and Premier League.

Below are the requirements for each, along with a cheap solution:

National Duty

Number of players from Netherlands: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Solution

Premier League

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack

Solution

FIFA 22 Richarlison & Weghorst Showdown SBC price

There’s not a massive difference in price between these two SBC sets, according to FUTBIN solutions. Richarlison will cost roughly 323,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 313,000 on Xbox, and 320,000 on Origin PC.

Weghorst will set you back about 348,000 on PlayStation, 336,000 on Xbox, and 339,000 on Origin. You can unlock both of these items before they expire on April 6, but only the one whose team wins the Everton vs Burnley showdown will get the +2 OVR upgrade.