How to complete FIFA 22 Raspadori SBC: Community TOTS special card

A new FUT Community Team of the Season SBC is now live in FIFA 22 for Sassuolo midfielder Giacomo Raspadori. Here’s everything you need to know, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

The FIFA 22 Community Team of the Season was revealed on April 29, and rewards the top performers with powerful cards that should stay meta until the end of the game’s lifecycle. Along with the release of Community TOTS, FIFA also released a new SBC for Raspadori.

This SBC is a very nice 90 OVR, a 16-point upgrade from his regular silver card — boasting 96 Pace, 92 Dribbling, and 90 Shooting, as well.

Here are the full stats, along with instructions on how to grab it for yourself.

FIFA 22 Raspadori Community TOTS SBC

Raspadori Community TOTS in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Raspadori Community TOTS SBC

There’s a pair of requirements you’ll need to complete in order to unlock Raspadori’s new Community Team of the Season card in FIFA 22: Italy, and Serie A TIM.

All of the requirements are listed down below, along with a cheap solution for each, as well.

Italy

Number of players from Italy: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Solution

Serie A TIM

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 Premium Electrum Players Pack

Solution

Raspadori Community TOTS SBC cost

Raspadori’s Community Team of the Season player item has some great stats, and shouldn’t be too expensive of an SBC to complete.

In total, it should cost around 130,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 123,000 on Xbox, and 165,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

The FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these prices could very well end up changing slightly when you complete this SBC.