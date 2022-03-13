How to complete FIFA 22 Ramos FUT Birthday SBC: solutions & cost

EA SPORTS has released a new FUT Birthday SBC in FIFA 22 for PSG back Sergio Ramos. Here’s everything you need to know, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

The FUT Birthday promotion celebrates the day FIFA Ultimate Team first came out by introducing a series of unique cards — and the latest for Ramos comes with a very nice 5-star Skills Moves upgrade.

A four-point increase from his regular gold card might not seem like a ton, but this FUT Birthday item also comes with a double-digit increase to Pace as well.

The full stats can be found below, along with requirements, and solutions for this challenge.

Advertisement

FIFA 22 Sergio Ramos Birthday SBC

Sergio Ramos Birthday in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Ramos Birthday SBC

There are four sets of requirements you’ll need to complete in order to unlock Ramos’s new FUT Birthday card in FIFA 22: National Duty, Tactical Emulation, Ligue 1, and 88-Rated Squad.

All of the requirements for each are listed below, along with a cheap solution as well.

National Duty

Number of players from Spain: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Solution

Tactical Emulation

Number of players from Paris SG: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

Solution

Ligue 1

Number of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Solution

88-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 88

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Team Chemistry: Min 50 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Rare Players Pack

Solution

Ramos FUT Birthday SBC cost

Ramos’s FUT Birthday player item has some highly decent stats, but as a result it will cost you a hefty amount of FUT Coins to unlock.

Altogether, it should cost around 580,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 576,000 on Xbox, and 548,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

Advertisement

As always, the FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these costs could very well end up changing slightly when you complete this SBC.